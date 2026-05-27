Blue Jays Trade Pitch Sends 2 Top Prospects to Tigers for Tarik Skubal

The Toronto Blue Jays got off to a slow start this season, but they are starting to play much better lately. At 26-29, they are now just one game back of the Minnesota Twins for the final American League wild card spot.

Their pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries this year, so if they are in the mix at the trade deadline, it certainly wouldn’t hurt them to potentially add an arm.

The Detroit Tigers may be forced to trade Tarik Skubal as they continue to slide out of postseason contention. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report cooked up a few ideas for Skubal trades, one of which had the Blue Jays sending prospects JoJo Parker and Johnny King to the Tigers in exchange for the two-time reigning AL Cy Young award winner.

“Whereas the Braves truly need another top-of-the-rotation starter, the Blue Jays don’t so much need another one of those as they need depth,” Rymer wrote.

“Dylan Cease won’t be out for long, but such optimism is hard to apply to José Berríos, Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer. Berríos is done for the year, while Bieber and Scherzer are trying to get over bothersome arm issues.