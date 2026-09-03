Blue Jays Trades Bring 8.6% Increase With 2 Players

The Toronto Blue Jays were pretty darn close to the dreaded middle ground ahead of the MLB trade deadline on August 3.

They weren’t in a playoff spot, but they also weren’t so far out as to think they couldn’t chase one down.

When you add in the fact that just last season the Blue Jays played until Game 7 of the World Series, it was clear that this was a team that couldn’t totally sell and give up on the season.

That meant they had to thread a difficult needle at the deadline: Find ways to gain value for players on expiring contracts while also managing to keep the team in a decent place for the rest of the season.

That meant a two-pronged approach.

Two expiring contracts, Daulton Varsho and Kevin Gausman, were traded. Varsho now patrols centerfield for the Houston Astros, and Gausman is a key part of the Chicago Cubs‘ rotation.

The Blue Jays also got one big pitcher back when they snagged Jose Soriano, and his multi-year contract, in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

And then there’s the unsung hero from the deadline, the man pictured atop this article, Brett Bateman.

Bateman was in the Gausman trade but wasn’t expected to be a key contributor this quickly. He’s validated the Blue Jays in a hurry on that move.

ESPN Gives Blue Jays Lots of Credit

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle examined the moves from the trade deadline in a new article on Thursday, because it’s been exactly one month since the deadline passed.

Doolittle noted that the Blue Jays were a clear winner at the deadline. In fact, he notes that their chances of making the playoffs increased 8.6% since then, thanks in large part to Soriano and Bateman.

“The Blue Jays were on the fence at the deadline, not tearing down by any stretch but keeping the focus on the longer term at the same time,” Doolittle writes. “Daulton Varsho and Kevin Gausman were traded, but Gausman was immediately replaced by ex-Angel Jose Soriano in the rotation. Former Cubs prospect Brett Bateman was part of the return for Gausman, and while that was a big-picture move, he was added to the big league roster and so far has played well as an on-base speed guy at the plate and an impact defender. The Blue Jays have won just enough to remain on the fringe of the American League wild-card cluster, an outcome that justifies their on-the-fence deadline approach.”

Even if the Blue Jays don’t make the playoffs, they managed their player assets correctly at the deadline.

Blue Jays Playoff Chances

Toronto enters play on Thursday, Sept. 3 with a 69-71 record.

Currently in the last AL Wild Card spot are the Cleveland Guardians, who are 70-69 and host the Blue Jays to close out their series on Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles also share 69-71 records with the Blue Jays.

Toronto is clearly right in the mix and will have to put together a strong September to outpace their competitors.