Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher Recently Gained No-Trade Clause

Toronto Blue Jays veteran pitcher Jose Berrios recently gained a no-trade clause in his contract through 10-and-5 rights.

In MLB, players who reach 10 years of service time and have spent the last five years with the same team gain a no-trade clause through what is called 10-and-5 rights.

For example, currently on the Blue Jays, designated hitter George Springer has a no-trade clause through 10-and-5 rights, which allows him to control his destiny at this year’s MLB trade deadline, as he can block any trade the Blue Jays present to him.

Now, Berrios has joined him.

Jose Berrios Gains No-Trade Clause

Blue Jays reporter Thomas Hall recently noted that Berrios has gained the NTC via 10-and-5 rights.

“By amassing 10 years of service time this week, José Berríos has obtained 10-and-5 rights (10 years in MLB + 5 years with same team). That means he now holds a full no-trade clause,” Hall wrote on X.

By amassing 10 years of service time this week, José Berríos has obtained 10-and-5 rights (10 years in MLB + 5 years with same team). That means he now holds a full no-trade clause. #BlueJays https://t.co/TaNEBR7HRN — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) August 1, 2026

The news came after the MLBPA confirmed that Berrios recently hit the 10-year service time badge of honor in his MLB career.

“10 Years of Service Time: the Holy Grail for Players. Throughout history, fewer than 10% of Players have possessed the combination of talent, health, resilience, perseverance and good fortune to achieve the feat. Congratulations to Jose Berríos, who joined the 10 Years Fraternity this July! Berríos was drafted in the 1st round of the 2012 draft by the Minnesota Twins and made his major league debut for the club in 2016, where he would play until moving to Toronto in 2021. The Puerto Rican has made 273 starts and has amassed 1,481 strikeouts throughout his tenure. A Gold Glover and 2-time All Star, Jose has enjoyed a stellar run in the game. Welcome to the club, Jose!” the MLBPA wrote on X.

Jose Berrios Is out for the Year

Though Berrios recently gained his 10-and-5 rights, since he is out for the year and potentially all of next year due to undergoing Tommy John surgery, the fact that Berrios gained a no-trade clause likely won’t change anything for him, as it is extremely unlikely another team would want to trade for him.

Had Berrios been healthy this season, then this NTC would have been much more newsworthy ahead of this year’s trade deadline, as the Blue Jays would have likely tried to move him. Alas, since he is injured, it won’t come into play just yet.

That being said, Berrios has two more seasons left on his deal at $24.7 million per season, so the NTC will come into play going forward. He actually holds an opt-out clause, but he is extremely unlikely to exercise it due to being injured and out for the next year or so. He is likely to miss much, if not all, of 2027 due to recovery from TJS, but in 2028, the NTC could be something that comes into play if Berrios is healthy and the Blue Jays want to trade him. In that case, he will have the ability to block any trade the Blue Jays present to him in the future.