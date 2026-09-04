Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gets Strong Message From John Schneider

“We’ve gotten a little faster, a little more athletic,” Schneider said. “I think we can take an extra base or go from first to third and just create opportunities that are a little bit easier for the next guys coming up. We’ve seen it before, that once you do it, it becomes the norm and it becomes the expectation for the next guy.”

Blue Jays Move Onto Another Critical Series

After notching a series win against the Guardians, the Blue Jays have another critical series as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Royals. The team has little margin for error the rest of the way, and has a chance to continue climbing up the wild card race with two veerans headed to the mound.

The Blue Jays are set to send veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mound on Friday, with another battle-tested veteran on Saturday in Max Scherzer.

“On Saturday, Max Scherzer will get the ball in what will be a big start for the 42-year-old,” noted SI.com’s Scott Roche. “He was good last month against the Royals, going five innings and allowing four hits and two runs. In his start last weekend against the Seattle Mariners at home, he went seven innings, allowing one run and striking out 10.”

The Blue Jays could use more vintage performances at the plate from Guerrero as well, and Schneider is confident he can deliver them.