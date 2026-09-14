Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Clear Response to Criticism Before Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a much-needed 8-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon to improve to 75-75 and win the series.

It also marked the first time in over a year that Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run at Rogers Centre.

This has been a challenging season for Guerrero Jr. in terms of his home run power, and he’s been the subject of quite a bit of criticism, which he responded to postgame as the team turns the page to Monday night, when they’ll begin a series with the Detroit Tigers.

Guerrero Jr. Has Clear Response to Critics

Instead of taking the moment to fire back at some of his critics, Guerrero Jr. took the high road, praising his teammates and the fanbase for their support.

“They know I’m human,” Guerrero Jr. said. “I try. Believe me every time I go out there I try to do my job, I try to give my 100% and I know I have all my teammates with me and they believe in me and thanks for the fans for believing in me too.”

“I hope this is a sign. I’ve worked really hard for this.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joins @thehazelmae after hitting his first home run of the season at Rogers Centre. pic.twitter.com/VhxvEHFHLb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 13, 2026

Guerrero Jr. Speaks on Finally Hitting Home Run at Home

While Guerrero Jr. now has nine home runs on the year, which is very low compared to past seasons, fans gave him a strong reception after manager John Schneider urged him to take a curtain call following his end to the HR drought.

“It was great,” Guerrero Jr. said. “Our fans are always there for us. I mean, lately, it wasn’t that good (of a) reaction, but that’s okay. It’s part of it, but (I feel) very happy.”

The support from his teammates was on obvious display as well, as they were ecstatic when Guerrero Jr. connected with the baseball.

“It means a lot,” he said. “They knew, obviously, what was going on. They always told me to keep my head up, and at some point things were going to turn around, and it means a lot to me.”