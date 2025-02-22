Blue Jays’ 2-Time All-Star Named as Trade Candidate Entering 2025 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays were hoping to be competitive in 2025 but there are major questions around them.

Toronto failed to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to an extension before his self-imposed deadline. Star shortstop Bo Bichette is also a pending free agent and MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report names the shortstop as a trade candidate.

“Even after an offseason in which they signed Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer and Jeff Hoffman and traded for Andrés Giménez, the Blue Jays are a playoff long shot,” Rymer wrote. “FanGraphs has their playoff odds at just 38.2 percent, and that is next to a projection for a 82-80 record. If so, they may be doomed to become a seller. And in that case, Bo Bichette will look like even more of a goner. His actual trade value will hinge on how well he bounces back from a lost 2024 season.

“He’ll need to avoid injuries and get back to the player he was between 2021 and 2023, when he was a .300 hitter with 20-homer power,” Rymer added. “Whether Bichette will stick at shortstop beyond 2025 will eventually be an interesting question. But as a rental candidate for the remainder of the season, teams are sure to see him as at least playable there.”

Rymer names the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and Atlanta Braves as potential suitors for Bichette if the Blue Jays look to trade him.

Bichette is a two-time All-Star and hit .225 with 4 home runs and 31 RBIs in an injury-riddled season.

Blue Jays Haven’t Had Extension Talks With Bichette

Bichette is in the final year of club control and will be a pending free agent after the season.

The star shortstop revealed he and the Blue Jays haven’t had contract talks as the focus is on this season.

“No, we haven’t had any talks,” Bichette said, “but from my perspective, we all grow up wanting to be one of those guys that has an opportunity to stay with an organization for their entire career. I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this year to help the team win and be the best version of myself. Whatever happens will happen.”

Bichette did deal with injuries in 2024 and is coming off the worst season of his career. So, the star shortstop will no doubt want to have a much better season, but he’s open to reaming in Toronto, as long as Guerrero also signs.

“Vladdy is one of my best friends. We’ve had tons of conversations like that,” Bichette said. “We’ve talked about playing together forever since he was 18 and I was 19. That’s still a goal of ours.”

Bichette Thinks Toronto Will be Good in 2025

The Blue Jays had a disappointing 2024 season but Bichette has confidence in the group.

Toronto was active this offseason adding the likes of Andres Gimenez and Anthony Santander among others. With that, Bichette likes the group and thinks they will surprise a lot of people.

“I think we’re capable of winning a lot of games, I think we’re definitely better,” Bichette said. “There’s excitement, I think everybody is willing to do their part to win and show everybody what we’re capable of if people forgot. So it’s exciting.”

The Blue Jays will open its 2025 MLB season at home against the Baltimore Orioles on March 27.