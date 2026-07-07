Blue Jays New Trade Pitch For Bo Bichette is Exactly What They Need

The Toronto Blue Jays are approaching dangerous territory. They must stop the bleeding or risk missing out on a playoff run. Of their last four losses, they didn’t score a single run in three of them. Those losses have come at the hands of the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners. If it wasn’t for Kazuma Okamoto, they would have suffered the same fate in their series opener against the San Francisco Giants. However, perhaps this is a problem that a reunion with Bo Bichette could fix?

That’s why Heavy.com has proposed a trade with the Mets to bring back the fan-favorite infielder.

Blue Jays Receive:

Bo Bichette

Mets Receive:

Sean Keys

Arjun Nimmala

Jake Bloss

This trade would be mutually beneficial for both clubs. As the Mets sit at the bottom of the NL East, they need to recoup assets to give it another go next year.

In Sean Keys, the Mets receive an infielder with some power in his bat. His minor league numbers have been fabulous. In 67 games, he has recorded 67 hits, 21 home runs, and 54 RBIs before being called up to the MLB.

Arjun Nimmala has played in four different minor leagues this year. In 47 games, he has 45 hits, 25 RBIs, four home runs, and five stolen bases. Additionally, he has a .271 batting average.

In exchange, the Blue Jays get the return of a fan-favorite in Bichette. He has split his season primarily between shortstop and third base, recording 95 hits, 10 home runs, and 50 RBIs, along with a .260 batting average.

Unfinished Business Between Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays?

Bichette and the Blue Jays made it all the way to the World Series. Sadly, they came up more than a dollar short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their bid to win the MLB title.

Because of this, could Bichette be a target to resurrect the slumbering Blue Jays? Right now, the Blue Jays are missing a high-volume contact hitter who can clobber the ball. Despite his numbers this year not being what we have come to expect from Bichette, he can still be a vital part of whichever organization has him.

At the very least, it would be foolish for the Blue Jays not to inquire about what it would take to orchestrate a reunion.

New York Mets Should Get Something For $126 Million Bo Bichette

One handy feature in a good volume of MLB contracts is the opt-out clause. Luckily for Bichette, he has a player option for the next two seasons on his $126 million deal.

This is good for Bichette because he can jump ship and try to secure a contract with another team. Or, he can choose to stay with the Mets.

However, if he leaves, the Mets are left empty-handed. If their season keeps going the way that it is, the Mets may need to consider trading Bichette.

After all, it’s better to acquire an asset for a player that is going to leave anyway. Or they could hold onto him and risk an offseason departure.

In this trade proposal, at least, the Mets would acquire three prospects at various points in their development. Keys could potentially replace Bichette in the lineup, even if his ceiling isn’t as high.