Bo Bichette Won’t Be Surprised if He’s Traded: What Might Happen Next

The Toronto Blue Jays may not be actively seeking to trade Bo Bichette, but the shortstop wouldn’t be shocked if it happens anyway.

Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae spoke with Bichette on Thursday, June 27 before Toronto took on the New York Yankees. She asked him point-blank if a trade would surprise him.

“No. Not surprised at all,” Bichette replied, according to Mae.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in an interview earlier this month that he did not expect to deal Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr., preferring to build around them, even if the team sells at the trade deadline.

“It just doesn’t make any sense for us,” Atkins told MLB Network radio.

“There will be occasional times when you’re talking to other executives, when they’ll ask if you’d consider it, and we just say it’s not something that we have spent any time on,” he continued. “Because they are so talented and such great teammates, they are attractive to other teams, so they will call.”

Despite A Rocky 2024, Bo Bichette Still Has Value

2024 has not gone how Bichette expected. After hitting .306 last year and leading the league in total hits the two years before that, Bichette is batting just .234 with a 78 OPS+ through 67 games. He also spent time on the injured list with a calf injury, returning to the lineup June 25.

But Bichette has a three-year track record of All-Star-level play, and at 26, is in the prime of his career. He is also under team control through next year, due $17.5 million.

“[Bichette and Guerrero are] really good players that are part of the solution, and all of our energy is focused on supporting them at this point,” Atkins added. “It’s not just about this year, they’re under control next year, and they’ve been important to the organization, and we hope they continue to be.”

Atkins admitted that the team would not be able to sign Bichette to an extension before the trade deadline, but it’s certainly his goal to get it done before he hits the open market. The organization, however, may be facing an uphill battle.

“It would take a lot on both sides for that to happen in this next off-season,” Atkins admitted.

Then there’s the other option. If the organization changes course and decides to trade Bichette, he can probably fetch a healthy return.

Where Bo Bichette Could End Up

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the more obvious destinations for Bichette if the Blue Jays decide to deal him. It would allow Mookie Betts to move back to second base when he returns and, provided Bichette’s first half is an aberration, give LA a daunting middle infield.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicated earlier this month that the Guardians could also be a fit for Bichette. He would present a clear upgrade over Brayan Rocchio. Though Rocchio’s offensive numbers are about the same as Bichette’s this year, he doesn’t have near the track record.

Then there’s the Braves. With Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II both on the IL, it would make sense for them to pursue help in the outfield. But Alex Anthopoulos can multi-task. Orlando Arcia has struggled and Atlanta has the organizational depth to add offense at multiple positions.

Perhaps all it would take to get Bichette going is a change in scenery.