3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Still A Free Agent After Release

Earlier this month, a former Toronto Blue Jays player was released by the Kansas City Royals‘ organization.

Brandon Drury (who did not appear in an MLB game for Kansas City) still remains a free agent as of October 7.

He is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Omaha Storm Chasers released 3B Brandon Drury.”

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Still A Free Agent

Drury spent part of three seasons playing for the Blue Jays.

During that time, he was teammates with players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernández.

The Blue Jays had acquired him in a trade (via the New York Yankees) during the 2018 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded J.A. Happ to New York Yankees for LF Billy McKinney and 3B Brandon Drury.”

Drury hit 15 home runs with 41 RBIs in 120 games for the Blue Jays during the 2019 season.

Looking At Drury’s Other Stops

Before the Blue Jays and Yankees, Drury had spent the first part of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (three seasons).

Following his departure from Toronto, he had stops with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.

In 2022, Drury hit 28 home runs with 87 RBIs as a member of the Reds and Padres.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 34-year-old before the start of Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had reached the 2025 World Series.

They finished the year at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.