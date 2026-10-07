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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Still A Free Agent After Release

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Brandon Drury #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 26, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, a former Toronto Blue Jays player was released by the Kansas City Royals‘ organization.

Brandon Drury (who did not appear in an MLB game for Kansas City) still remains a free agent as of October 7.

He is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Omaha Storm Chasers released 3B Brandon Drury.”

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Still A Free Agent

GettyEric Sogard #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays stands behind teammates Danny Jansen #9, Billy McKinney #28, and Brandon Drury #3 during play against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 28, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Sogard was traded to the Rays during the game.

Drury spent part of three seasons playing for the Blue Jays.

During that time, he was teammates with players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernández.

The Blue Jays had acquired him in a trade (via the New York Yankees) during the 2018 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded J.A. Happ to New York Yankees for LF Billy McKinney and 3B Brandon Drury.”

GettyBrandon Drury #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Drury hit 15 home runs with 41 RBIs in 120 games for the Blue Jays during the 2019 season.

Looking At Drury’s Other Stops

GettyBrandon Drury #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the San Francisco Giants during the MLB opening day game at Chase Field on April 2, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Before the Blue Jays and Yankees, Drury had spent the first part of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (three seasons).

Following his departure from Toronto, he had stops with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.

In 2022, Drury hit 28 home runs with 87 RBIs as a member of the Reds and Padres.

GettyBrandon Drury #23 and Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 34-year-old before the start of Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had reached the 2025 World Series.

They finished the year at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Still A Free Agent After Release

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