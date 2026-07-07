Brandon Valenzuela Back in Blue Jays’ Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela is back in the team’s starting lineup for the first time since July 4.

Since Blue Jays starting catcher Alejandro Kirk came off the IL, Valenzuela’s playing time has been cut down significantly. Since the calendar turned to July, he has only started one game for the Blue Jays, while pinch-hitting in another.

On Tuesday night, when the Blue Jays take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Valenzuela is back in the team’s lineup, batting fifth and playing catcher for Toronto as they look to win the second game of a three-game series versus San Francisco.

Blue Jays 7/7

E. Clement 2B

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

B. Valenzuela C

D. Varsho CF

S. Keys DH

J. Clase LF

A. Giménez SS

S. Miles SP

Blue Jays Can’t Hit Right Now

The Blue Jays are really struggling at the moment, having only scored one run in their last three games and three runs in their last four games.

It feels like any combination of the lineup that Blue Jays manager John Schneider puts together just isn’t working out, as the team can’t seem to get the big hit to break a game open.

By inserting Valenzuela back into the team’s starting lineup tonight, Schneider hopes that the rookie catcher can provide the team with a spark as they look for someone, anyone, to help get the team going.

Overall, Valenzuela has had a solid rookie season for the Blue Jays, as he’s hit 7 home runs with a .729 OPS. His 98 OPS+ isn’t amazing overall, but for a catcher, it’s pretty solid, especially one that provides the defensive value that he brings to the table. That defense is part of why he has 1.0 bWAR right now.

But he also has been struggling over the past few weeks, having not hit a home run in a month, as his last one was on June 7. To be fair to the rookie, his playing time has been sapped since Kirk, the team’s starting C, came back. But Valenzuela needs to start hitting better so he forces the manager into making a tough decision about potentially starting him as a DH.

Blue Jays Need a Win Badly

The Blue Jays have lost three straight games, and they really need to get back into the win column here, or else they risk completely falling out of the American League Wild Card race, which has a bunch of teams all vying for the three Wild Card spots.

The team is 42-49 right now, seven games under .500, which is the worst mark they’ve had all season. Things have gotten bleak as of late, as the team cannot hit and the pitching has also regressed, leading to a lot of frustration amongst both the team itself and the fans.

For the Blue Jays’ sake, they are hoping that they can snap out of their funk on Tuesday night against the Giants and get back into the win column with a much-needed victory.