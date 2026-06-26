Blue Jays Make Brandon Valenzuela Decision During Rangers Series Amid Losing Skid

The Toronto Blue Jays will turn back to Brandon Valenzuela at catcher on Friday.

Toronto got Alejandro Kirk back from the injured list, and he took over as the starter catcher, which led to Brandon Valenzuela being the backup. However, Valenzuela is still playing a good amount, as he’s back starting on Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

The Blue Jays lineup on Friday is as follows:

G. Springer DH

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

D. Varsho CF

E. Clement 2B

J. Sánchez LF

B. Valenzuela C

A. Giménez SS

Valenzuela is batting eighth and starting at catcher. Although he didn’t start on Thursday in the series opener against Texas, he did come in and pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth, but he struck out looking to end the game.

Valenzuela is hitting .250 with 7 home runs and 19 RBIs this season, as he’s been a surprise impact bat for Toronto. He got a chance to take over as the starter when Kirk got injured, and he outplayed Tyler Heineman.

More to come.