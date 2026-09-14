Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News Before Tigers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v Arizona Diamondbacks
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 19: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jaysduring the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Blue Jays defeated the Diamondbacks 10-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Toronto Blue Jays begin their important series against the Detroit Tigers.

Toronto enters this season coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles. With the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, they will be looking to build on their winning streak against a struggling Tigers club.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series opener against Detroit, they have announced some news about Brandon Valenzuela.

Brandon Valenzuela Coming Out of the Blue Jays’ Lineup

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Tanner Andrews #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Brandon Valenzuela #59 react at the end of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

After catching and batting eighth for the Blue Jays in their series finale against the Orioles, Valenzuela will not be starting against Detroit.

Blue Jays star Alejandro Kirk will be moving back behind the plate with Valenzuela not starting on Monday.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS J. Smith LF E. Clement 2B

Looking at Valenzuela

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays catches a ball during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Valenzuela coming out of Toronto’s lineup comes after he went 1-for-4 in their last game against the Orioles. Before that, he did not have a hit in each of his previous eight games. With that, it was good to see him break the ice with his hit against Baltimore.

In 85 games this season with Toronto, Valenzuela has posted eight home runs, nine doubles, 21 RBI, and a .216 batting average. Overall, the 25-year-old has had his struggles at the plate this season. Yet, that is understandable with him being a rookie and still adjusting to the MLB level.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News Before Tigers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x