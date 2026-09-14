Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News Before Tigers Series

On Sunday night, the Toronto Blue Jays begin their important series against the Detroit Tigers.

Toronto enters this season coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles. With the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, they will be looking to build on their winning streak against a struggling Tigers club.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series opener against Detroit, they have announced some news about Brandon Valenzuela.

Brandon Valenzuela Coming Out of the Blue Jays’ Lineup

After catching and batting eighth for the Blue Jays in their series finale against the Orioles, Valenzuela will not be starting against Detroit.

Blue Jays star Alejandro Kirk will be moving back behind the plate with Valenzuela not starting on Monday.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS J. Smith LF E. Clement 2B

Blue Jays 9/14 B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

J. Smith LF

E. Clement 2B J. Soriano SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 14, 2026

Looking at Valenzuela

Valenzuela coming out of Toronto’s lineup comes after he went 1-for-4 in their last game against the Orioles. Before that, he did not have a hit in each of his previous eight games. With that, it was good to see him break the ice with his hit against Baltimore.

In 85 games this season with Toronto, Valenzuela has posted eight home runs, nine doubles, 21 RBI, and a .216 batting average. Overall, the 25-year-old has had his struggles at the plate this season. Yet, that is understandable with him being a rookie and still adjusting to the MLB level.