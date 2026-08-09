Brett Bateman Gets Exciting News Before Blue Jays-Phillies Finale

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman received some exciting news ahead of Sunday’s finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In just his third MLB game, Bateman has been elevated to the leadoff spot in the Blue Jays’ lineup.

Brett Bateman Hitting Leadoff for Blue Jays

The team announced its starting lineup ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game against Philadelphia. You can see the whole lineup below.

Blue Jays 8/9

B. Bateman CF

V. Guerrero Jr. DH

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto 1B

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw RF

J. Smith 3B

D. Schneider LF

S. Bieber SP

Bateman was acquired by the Blue Jays, along with fellow prospect Ty Southisene, from the Chicago Cubs exactly one week ago in the Kevin Gausman trade.

While Bateman was initially ticketed for Triple-A Buffalo, he was called up after just two games with the Bisons after the Blue Jays lost Luis Urias to an injury, necessitating that they call someone up to the big-league roster. That turned out to be Bateman, who is now getting his feet wet at the highest level of the sport.

Brett Bateman Brings Excitement to Blue Jays’ Lineup

Bateman is a speedy center fielder who brings a ton of excitement to the Blue Jays’ lineup as he can patrol the confines of center field while also stealing bases on the basepaths for a Blue Jays team that doesn’t have a ton of speed.

With former center fielder Daulton Varsho being sent packing to the Houston Astros at the MLB trade deadline, the Blue Jays needed someone to play CF then, and it just so happened that Bateman is now that guy, as he is being given every chance to win the starting CF job.

In a small sample size for Toronto, Bateman is 1-for-8 with one double, which he hit off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in his very first MLB at-bat, plus two walks.

At just 24 years of age, the Saint Paul, Minnesota native is super young and brings plenty of potential to the table for Toronto, as they look to find their CF of the future.