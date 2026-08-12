Brett Bateman Gets High Praise From Blue Jays Manager

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider has nothing but high praise for rookie center fielder Brett Bateman.

Bateman was traded to the Blue Jays as part of the Chicago Cubs‘ trade package for starting pitcher Kevin Gausman ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

With the Blue Jays trading former long-time center fielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros at the deadline, the team had a hole in CF, which Bateman has filled admirably so far, catching the attention of his manager after five games in the big leagues.

John Schneider Praises Brett Bateman

Speaking to reporters after the Blue Jays picked up a huge 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre, Schneider had nothing but positive things to say about Bateman, who was 2-for-4 with 2 hits and 2 RBIs for Toronto, helping them squeak past their American League East division rival as the team looks to make a playoff push late in the season.

“I like the zone control, I like the contact ability and I like what’s going on between his ears… You never know when you’ll find a dude. It’s whatever handful of games, but he has the potential,” Schneider said (via Keegan Matheson).

It’s only been five games, but Bateman has already shown that he has the talent and the tools to be Toronto’s starting center fielder for the rest of the season and perhaps going forward. At just 24 years of age, Bateman has plenty of speed and a solid glove in the OF, plus he brings a nice hitting stroke to the plate as well, as he’s helped the Blue Jays win so far during his short time in MLB.

Blue Jays Right Now

Following Tuesday’s win over Boston, the Blue Jays improved to 58-63, putting them just 2.5 GB of the third and final American League Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays still have to leap over five other teams, which is not going to be easy to do, if they want to get the third Wild Card spot. But they have already gotten past the Seattle Mariners, and now they are just half a game back of the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians.

Should the Blue Jays beat the Red Sox on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon and sweep this series, the team could be a game out of the playoffs heading into this weekend’s series against the New York Yankees.

Given the Blue Jays looked like they were not going to make the postseason this year at all, which is one of the reasons why they traded Gausman to the Cubs in the first place, this recent surge has been nice to see, especially since the team is getting contributions from newcomers like Bateman who weren’t expected to be here.

If the Blue Jays want to make the postseason, then having Bateman continue to put up good performances at the plate and in the field will certainly go a long way toward helping Toronto get into the 2026 AL playoff field.