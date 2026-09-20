Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brutal Dylan Cease News Before Rangers Series Finale

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout after he was taken out of the game against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
After losing two straight games to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the Toronto Blue Jays are three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final American League Wild Card spot. With just seven games remaining, and the White Sox holding the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays, Toronto’s chances of reaching the postseason are very low.
To make matters worse for the Blue Jays, the team announced concerning injury news involving right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease before Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers.
Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Concerning Dylan Cease Injury News Before Rangers Game
Cease, 30, has posted a career-best 5.5 fWAR and a 2.40 ERA with a 34.9% strikeout rate over 169 innings this season.
The right-hander is coming off a rough start against the Rangers, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and six walks while throwing 74 pitches. Blue Jays manager John Schneider removed the ace from the game after just 2 2/3 innings.
The Chicago Cubs selected Cease in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
The Cubs traded Cease to the White Sox when he was in the minors.
The right-hander played for the White Sox from 2019-23.
Chicago traded Cease to the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season. He played for the Padres in 2024 and 2025 before joining the Blue Jays this past offseason.
Cease has a career 3.67 ERA with 1,470 strikeouts over 1,184 1/3 MLB innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Toronto Blue Jays announced brutal Dylan Cease news before Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brutal Dylan Cease News Before Rangers Series Finale