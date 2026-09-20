Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brutal Dylan Cease News Before Rangers Series Finale

After losing two straight games to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the Toronto Blue Jays are three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final American League Wild Card spot. With just seven games remaining, and the White Sox holding the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays, Toronto’s chances of reaching the postseason are very low.

To make matters worse for the Blue Jays, the team announced concerning injury news involving right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease before Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers.

Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Concerning Dylan Cease Injury News Before Rangers Game

From Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae on X:

NEWS: Dylan Cease is in Toronto and got an MRI on his shoulder last night

Cease will not start Wednesday. He will meet team in Baltimore.

John Schneider not ruling out start vs Reds.

Cease said the shoulder felt “fatigued.”

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease

The Blue Jays signed Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract this past offseason.

If it weren’t for Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees, Cease would be the clear American League Cy Young favorite.

Cease, 30, has posted a career-best 5.5 fWAR and a 2.40 ERA with a 34.9% strikeout rate over 169 innings this season.

The right-hander is coming off a rough start against the Rangers, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and six walks while throwing 74 pitches. Blue Jays manager John Schneider removed the ace from the game after just 2 2/3 innings.

The Chicago Cubs selected Cease in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The Cubs traded Cease to the White Sox when he was in the minors.

The right-hander played for the White Sox from 2019-23.

Chicago traded Cease to the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season. He played for the Padres in 2024 and 2025 before joining the Blue Jays this past offseason.

Cease has a career 3.67 ERA with 1,470 strikeouts over 1,184 1/3 MLB innings.