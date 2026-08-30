Buck Martinez Shares Touching Story About Brett Bateman

Legendary Toronto Blue Jays alum Buck Martinez shared a touching story about the team’s young center fielder, Brett Bateman.

Martinez was the first inductee into the new Hall of Excellence at Rogers Centre in Toronto, a physical upgrade on the former Level of Excellence. The former Blue Jays player, manager, and broadcaster retired after the 2025 season due to health issues and was honored at an emotional ceremony on Saturday, August 29, as players from decades of Blue Jays baseball sent tributes to the 77-year-old franchise legend.

However, Martinez said that one interaction specifically stood out to him.

Buck Martinez Praises Brett Bateman

Speaking to reporters after being inducted into the Blue Jays’ Hall of Excellence, Martinez shared a touching story about Bateman, the 24-year-old Blue Jays CF who has taken the team by storm ever since being acquired at the trade deadline in the trade package for former Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman.

“I’m going to tell you something that really impressed me today. Maybe the most impressive thing I saw today,” Martinez said.

“We’re walking into the dugout, down in the batting cage, there’s a guy, and I see him running up the stairs toward me. And he stuck his hand out, and he said, ‘I’m Brett Bateman.’ And I said, ‘I know who you are.’ He goes, ‘Congratulations.’ He said, ‘It’s very special what you’ve done.’

“That blew me away. He didn’t know me from Adam. I’ve never had any contact with him before. But he took the time to say how much he appreciated what I did. And I told Paul Beeston, and I certainly told John Schneider, I said, ‘You’ve got a special kid right there, to take the time to see an old man and say thank you very much and congratulations.’ That was pretty awesome.”

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Brett Bateman Has Been Terrific for Toronto

After being picked up by the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, Bateman has essentially become the team’s new center fielder after Daulton Varsho was sent to the Houston Astros at the deadline.

Since being called up by Toronto, Bateman is hitting .329 for the Blue Jays with a .761 OPS and a 110 OPS+. He has also accumulated 0.9 bWAR in just 18 games while hitting well, playing terrific defense in the outfield, and also running the bases well.

But not only has Bateman been playing well on the field, but he also seems like a really good kid, one who has a ton of class and one whom Martinez clearly admires after he went out of his way to congratulate him on an amazing career without even knowing him.

The Blue Jays seem to have hit a home run with the Gausman trade by acquiring Bateman, who looks to be the real deal and who can be the team’s center fielder going forward now that Varsho is not part of the picture.

His combination of hitting, fielding, running, and being a good person is going to make him a fan favorite in Toronto for many years to come.