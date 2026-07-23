Blue Jays Sign New 6-Foot-6 94-MPH Hurler Amid Looming Kevin Gausman Exit

The Toronto Blue Jays hope to close out their series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a win. Turning the ship around before the MLB trade deadline is the top priority for the club lingering on the fringes. With the future of Kevin Gausman hanging in the balance, they have made decisions on several players, including Carson Cormier.

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the AL East. The division has the Rays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles all ahead of Toronto. If the Blue Jays want to keep Gausman around, putting together a win streak (one win at a time) is the top priority.

In addition to this, Rudy Martin Jr was designated for assignment by the Orioles recently. However, the Blue Jays have now claimed the outfielder.

With all that being said, the Blue Jays announced some news today regarding Cormier, as speculation about Gausman’s looming exit grows.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 6-Foot-6, 235-pound Carson Cormier

The Blue Jays have announced a plethora of new moves and transactions today.

The Blue Jays transaction log shows that they have signed Cormier. Cormier was signed for $150,000 after being drafted in the 16th round of the most recent 2026 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-handed pitcher most recently played NCAA baseball for Illinois State. In 16 appearances, Cormier recorded 74 strikeouts and 12 walks in 69 innings of work.

Cormier Possesses 94 MPH Fastball

Cormier’s most notable pitch is his fastball, which currently hits 94 MPH. That kind of heater could have a great impact at the MLB level. It will be up to Cormier and the Blue Jays development team to help round out his arsenal.

Cormier is certainly one name for Blue Jays fans to keep their eyes on over the coming weeks and months.

The Latest on Kevin Gausman

Recently, Gausman’s no-trade list was revealed by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

“The eight teams to which Kevin Gausman can block a trade, according to people briefed on his contract,” Rosenthal wrote on social media. “Reds, Brewers, Tigers, Mets, A’s, White Sox, Pirates, Mariners. Most teams likely to be interested are free to acquire him without restriction.”

So here is the list: Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Seattle Mariners.

Conveniently, two teams that are desperate for pitchers, the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, are not on Gausman’s no-trade list.

According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, several rival teams are keeping tabs on Gausman.

“Toronto had World Series aspirations entering the year. Yet, they are 46-55 and 7-16 in their last 23 games and are trending toward becoming sellers,” Murray wrote. “And rival teams are monitoring right-hander Kevin Gausman. Gausman, 35, is expected to draw strong interest from rival teams, sources say. While his 4.51 ERA is the highest it’s been since 2019, he’s been one of the most consistent innings-eaters in baseball.”

“He’s pitched at least 31 games since 2021. His ERA has hovered anywhere from 2.81 to 3.83 in that stretch. And in a seller’s market, Gausman will be a hot commodity.”

If the Blue Jays are going to sell at the trade deadline, this is the kind of news that you want to get. It’s one thing to be a selling team, but it’s another to have difficulties selling because of the market.

One way or another, the futures of Gausman and Cormier should be monitored by Toronto fans over the coming days.