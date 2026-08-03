Dylan Cease Has 1-Word Reaction To Toronto Blue Jays Trade

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced the big news that they had traded Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

Gausman had been with the franchise since 2022.

He helped them reach Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

The Blue Jays wrote: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired OF Brett Bateman & INF Ty Southisene from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Kevin Gausman.”

Dylan Cease Has 1-Word Reaction To Blue Jays Trade

Following the trade, the Blue Jays made a heartfelt post for Gausman.

They wrote: “From the minute you became a Blue Jay, you embraced this city and this country as if it was your own. Thank you, Gausy, for all that you’ve meant to this team, to this community, to our clubhouse, and to this fanbase 💙”

Current Blue Jays star Dylan Cease reposted the message from the Blue Jays to his Instagram story.

He also wrote: “Legend”

Fans will likely enjoy seeing Cease celebrate Gausman.

The 35-year-old had meant a lot to the franchise.