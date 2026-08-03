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Dylan Cease Has 1-Word Reaction To Toronto Blue Jays Trade

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 18: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced the big news that they had traded Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

Gausman had been with the franchise since 2022.

He helped them reach Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

The Blue Jays wrote: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired OF Brett Bateman & INF Ty Southisene from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Kevin Gausman.”

Dylan Cease Has 1-Word Reaction To Blue Jays Trade

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the trade, the Blue Jays made a heartfelt post for Gausman.

They wrote: “From the minute you became a Blue Jay, you embraced this city and this country as if it was your own. Thank you, Gausy, for all that you’ve meant to this team, to this community, to our clubhouse, and to this fanbase 💙”

Current Blue Jays star Dylan Cease reposted the message from the Blue Jays to his Instagram story.

He also wrote: “Legend”

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. 

Fans will likely enjoy seeing Cease celebrate Gausman.

The 35-year-old had meant a lot to the franchise.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Dylan Cease Has 1-Word Reaction To Toronto Blue Jays Trade

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