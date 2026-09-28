Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Sends Out Heartfelt Post After MLB Season

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays played the final game of their 2026 regular season when they hosted the Cincinnati Reds in Canada.

The Blue Jays won by a score of 5-1.

However, they did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs (despite reaching the 2025 World Series).

Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Following the season, Blue Jays star Dylan Cease sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Thank you Blue jays fans for the passionate support you show us! The season didn’t go as planned but I can tell you we are all excited and motivated to come back better next season. Playing for this city and country is an honor and I’m grateful for the opportunity! See you guys soon!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@panchitopanteraa: “No, thank you Dylan! 2027 will be a bounce back year I believe in this organization.”

@ms_christinak: “You were one of the highlights of the year! Counting the days till spring training ⚾️”

@albajosefine: “We can’t wait for our Blue Jays to be back stronger and better than ever 🙌🙌 Going to miss my Baseball and miss you boys . Have a great off season and let’s go Blue Jays 2027🔥🔥🔥 🧢⚾️🧢⚾️🧢⚾️🧢⚾️”

@amac34: “You were so much fun to watch Cease! Between your pitching and excitement for the city, you’re an amazing person and player to have and artist of course! Keep it up and good luck next year, we’ll be cheering for you guys!😊”

@ms_right00: “We absolutely love watching you on the mound, thank you for being a part of our Jays, we are grateful to have you!🔥🔥🔥”

Looking At Cease

Cease signed with the Blue Jays before the start of the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.

The 2026 All-Star has had stints with the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres over eight total seasons at the MLB level.