Chances of Blue Jays Trading Star Pitcher Officially Revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays 2026 season started off on the wrong foot, and unfortunately, things have simply gotten worse and worse since that point, with the team falling into last place in the American League East.

On the back of a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, another disappointing offensive performance, Toronto are now 46-54 on the season, and with the trade deadline approaching, they may need to make some difficult decisions on some of their biggest stars. While the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto and Dylan Cease are off limits, the Blue Jays have some intriguing assets to sell, and now a top ESPN analyst has revealed the chances that Kevin Gausman is traded.

Will the Blue Jays Deal Kevin Gausman?

One of the Blue Jays top trade chips is veteran starter Kevin Gausman, who came to Toronto ahead of the 2022 season when he signed a five-year, $110 million deal, a move that turned out incredibly well for hee Blue Jays. Over his tenure, Gausman has consistently thrown a high amount of innings to great success, and in their run to the World Series in 2025, he played a key role for the team.

Unfortunately, he’s taken a step back in 2026, and with the teams offensive struggles, ranking 30th in baseball in runs scored, the team have struggled, and now, there’s a chance they could deal the veteran right-hander. What are those chances?

According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, there’s a 35% chance that Toronto look to deal Gausman, and if interest picks up in him over the coming days, the team could get a very nice asset in return given what he’s done over his tenure with the Blue Jays. With the 35-year-old being a free agent at seasons end, that will limit the potential return for Toronto, but if selling becomes a priority, Gausman may be their most valuable asset that the team are willing to part ways with.

This season, Gausman has posted a 4.33 ERA across 112.1 innings of work, and while he hasn’t been perfect, if Passan is right and the Jays look to deal with him, there’s a chance they could get a solid asset in return.

Should the Blue Jays be Buyers or Sellers?

Last year, the Blue Jays went on a dominant second-half run all the way to the World Series, but for whatever reason, whether it be offensive struggles, bullpen arms struggling in the clutch or injuries, they haven’t been able to replicate that success in 2026. There’s still time for them to turn things around, but with six teams sitting between them and a Wild Card spot in 2026, it doesn’t make much sense for this team to push for a post-season berth, especially with the lineup struggling the way it has.

Ultimately, this is a team that just doesn’t look like contenders this year, and if the front office can put aside their personal love for some key pieces from the 2025 World Series run, they should pivot towards selling and prioritizing 2027 and beyond, and if that’s the case, don’t be shocked to see Gausman dealt at some point.