Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $100 Million By Current MLB Team

Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end.

Despite beating the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1, they did not qualify to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $100 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look a former Blue Jays star.

Mat Chapman just finished his fourth year playing for the San Francisco Giants.

That said, he last played in a game on June 30.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Continuing his rehab in Arizona and will be ready by Spring Training.”

It’s also worth noting that the Giants owe Chapman an enormous amount of money.

He will be paid $25 million per year until the end of the 2031 season.

Therefore, the Giants are still on the hook for $100 million (h/t Spotrac).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “Matt Chapman’s deal with the San Francisco Giants starts in 2025, when he’ll be 32 years old, and will run through 2030. It includes no deferred money and a no-trade clause. The $151 million comes on top of the $20 million he earned this season in the deal replaced by extension.”

Looking At Chapman’s Time With Toronto

Chapman played for the Blue Jays from 2022-23 (after a trade via the Athletics).

He hit 27 home runs (with 76 RBIs) during the 2022 season.

MLB.com wrote (on March 16, 2022): “Oakland Athletics traded 3B Matt Chapman to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Zach Logue, RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHP Kirby Snead and SS Kevin Smith.”