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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $100 Million By Current MLB Team

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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 26: Matt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single to score Davis Schneider #36 in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on August 26, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end.

Despite beating the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1, they did not qualify to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $100 Million

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates his home in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look a former Blue Jays star.

Mat Chapman just finished his fourth year playing for the San Francisco Giants.

That said, he last played in a game on June 30.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Continuing his rehab in Arizona and will be ready by Spring Training.”

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his solo home run, to take a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

It’s also worth noting that the Giants owe Chapman an enormous amount of money.

He will be paid $25 million per year until the end of the 2031 season.

Therefore, the Giants are still on the hook for $100 million (h/t Spotrac).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “Matt Chapman’s deal with the San Francisco Giants starts in 2025, when he’ll be 32 years old, and will run through 2030. It includes no deferred money and a no-trade clause. The $151 million comes on top of the $20 million he earned this season in the deal replaced by extension.”

Looking At Chapman’s Time With Toronto

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Chapman played for the Blue Jays from 2022-23 (after a trade via the Athletics).

He hit 27 home runs (with 76 RBIs) during the 2022 season.

MLB.com wrote (on March 16, 2022): “Oakland Athletics traded 3B Matt Chapman to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Zach Logue, RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHP Kirby Snead and SS Kevin Smith.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $100 Million By Current MLB Team

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