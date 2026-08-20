Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Charles McAdoo Change During Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays finish off their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Blue Jays will be looking to end it with a victory after losing their most recent game against Tampa Bay by a 7-6 final score

The Blue Jays are making some changes to their lineup for their game against the Rays, and one involves Charles McAdoo.

Charles McAdoo Leading Off for the Blue Jays

McAdoo is being given a big opportunity for the Blue Jays’ game against the Rays. This is because he is being moved up to the leadoff spot in their batting order. This comes after he batted ninth for the Blue Jays in their most recent game.

This is a golden chance for McAdoo to show Toronto what he can do at the top of their batting order. He certainly earned this opportunity, as he went three-for-four in Toronto’s most recent game against the Rays. He also had two hits in three at-bats against the New York Yankees on August 16th.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full lineup for their game against the Rays.

Charles McAdoo 3B

Daz Cameron LF

Alejandro Kirk C

George Springer DH

Kazuma Okamoto 1B

Andres Gimenez SS

Ernie Clement 2B

Myles Straw CF

Nathan Lukes RF

McAdoo Making a Good First Impression With the Blue Jays

McAdoo is currently getting his first chance in the majors this season with the Blue Jays, and he has been off to a good start. In 16 games for Toronto since being called up, he has recorded two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, and a .292 batting average. With this, he is certainly making his case to stick around on their major league roster.

McAdoo will now be looking to put together a strong game as Toronto’s leadoff hitter against the Rays. It will be intriguing to see if he can do just that from here.