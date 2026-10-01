Toronto Blue Jays Make Clear Decision on Impact Pitcher Ahead of Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a decision on an impact pitcher and his future role with the team.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs a year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series, before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a frustrating season for the Blue Jays, who dealt with a plethora of injuries.

Toronto will now turn their attention to the offseason and adding to their roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Ricky Tiedemann Decision

Toronto promoted top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann to make his MLB debut this season out of the bullpen.

Tiedemann has dealt with injuries that have forced him to transition from a starter to a reliever. Now, after the 2026 MLB season, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Tiedemann will remain in the bullpen next year, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon.

“Ricky Tiedemann will likely be a reliever next year, with the chance to grow into some longer bullpen outings,” Bannon wrote.

Tiedemann could be an impact left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen for Toronto next season. The Blue Jays’ top lefty option will be Mason Fluharty, while Brendon Little pitched well down the stretch to earn some confidence going into next year.

So, whether or not Tiedemann will earn a spot in the bullpen out of spring training is unclear. But, he will likely get innings in the big leagues next year as he should be an impact pitcher for Toronto.

Tiedemann went 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 6 innings over 5 games last season with the Blue Jays. He’s the team’s 10th-ranked prospect.

Toronto Turns Attention to Offseason

The Blue Jays are already looking to the offseason and ways to get better.

Toronto’s bats struggled all season, and Atkins knows they have to improve the bats and can’t just rely on contact.

“Offensively, we never gained any momentum. We never put the ball in the seats,” Atkins said. “We’re not walking, we’re not getting on base nearly enough. When that happens, you’re relying on line drives in gaps. The contact just wasn’t enough.”

The lack of power was an issue all year and something the Blue Jays will look to improve on. So, Toronto very well could be the team to watch this offseason after the disappointing year.