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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change During Cardinals Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays standing on second base reacts after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the second inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Canada.

They are coming off a 3-1 win on Friday.

Ernie Clement finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws to first base in the seventh inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/1 L. Urías 2B V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF E. Clement SS M. Straw RF D. Schneider LF K. Gausman SP”

Clement (who is batting 7th) has been moved to shortstop on Saturday.

The 2026 MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .292 with 121 hits, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 46 runs and four stolen bases in 107 games.

GettyErnie Clement #22 and Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Clement is in the middle of his 6th MLB season (and 4th with the Blue Jays).

Before Toronto, the 30-year-old also had stops with the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyErnie Clement #28 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Rogers Centre on August 22, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Grayham72: “Looks like a lineup that will put up another zero for Gausy”

@schneiderholics: “LUIS LEADOFF”

@KAYSCRIMES: “fans better bring absolute maximum volume today. gausman has given us nothing short of everything his entire career and with a trade looming, he deserves to be celebrated properly. i expect every single person on their feet cheering for him, win or lose i literally do not care”

@Springer4MVP: “Win it for Gaus 🥹”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after a 3-2 victory against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Blue Jays are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 51-59 record in 110 games.

After two more games with the Cardinals, the Blue Jays will head on the road to visit the Houston Astros on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change During Cardinals Series

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