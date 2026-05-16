Blue Jays Announce Concerning Jose Berrios Injury Update

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without starting pitcher Jose Berrios for the foreseeable future.

Berrios has yet to pitch in the MLB this season due to an elbow injury. It was revealed he had a stress fracture in his elbow when he went to the WBC and needed clearance. However, at the time, it was thought Berrios could avoid surgery and just rehab the injury, which he did, but after a setback during his rehab assignment, the right-hander will now go under the knife.

“Jose Berrios to undergo elbow surgery on Wednesday. Specifics TBD but will either address the fracture/loose bodies in his elbow or also deal with a ligament issue Berrios is facing. Could be as short as a couple month recovery. Or as much as 12-18 months,” Blue Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider also said there could be some ligament issues with Berrios.

“There may be some ligament stuff going on. They’re going to figure that out when they’re in there,” Schneider said.

It’s concerning news for Berrios as he could miss all of the 2026 season and potentially the 2027 season due to the injury. The right-hander had been an important part of the Blue Jays’ rotation, but he struggled down the stretch in 2025 and now likely won’t pitch at all in 2026.

Berrios has two years left on his seven-year, $131 million deal, as he has an opt-out after this season, but will likely opt in for the final two years.

Berrios Was Weighing Decision on Surgery

After Berrios suffered a setback, Schneider said the right-hander and the team were considering all their options.

Schneider said Berrios was contemplating his next move, as surgery wasn’t out of the question.

“He’s just trying to make the best decision for now and for the long term,” Schneider said. “He’s back and forth a little bit on it, I think, and just wants to get it right.”

Surgery being on the table, and ended up happening, was after Berrios had a setback during his minor league rehab assignment.

“The last two outings, his velo was down and he was a little sore after his last one, in particular,” Schneider said. “We were hoping his last one would be a turning point the other way, but it kind of just stayed the same. That’s where you go, ‘OK, let’s see if something is going on physically.’ Everything seemed to be trending in the right direction until the last two.”

Berrios went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 games last season.

Blue Jays Could Recall Adam Macko

Toronto has been plagued by injuries this season, as the pitching staff has been hit hard.

Now, some relievers could be banged up, as Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Adam Macko is on the taxi squad amid a reliever potentially going on the IL.

“Adam Macko here on taxi squad for now John Schneider said a couple relievers are dragging. They’ll throw then Jays will decide on whether to make a move,” Nicholson-Smith wrote on X.

Macko is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in Triple-A Buffalo this season.