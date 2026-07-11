Blue Jays Given Concerning Yimi Garcia Take After Trading Away a Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays may not get star reliever Yimi Garcia back anytime soon.

Toronto traded Garcia to the Seattle Mariners in 2024 for Jonatan Clase and Jacob Sharp. He then re-signed with the Blue Jays that offseason, but he’s struggled to stay healthy.

Garcia is a high-leverage reliever, but in 2025, he appeared in just 22 games before undergoing season-ending surgery in August. To begin 2026, Garcia was expected to miss the first month or so, but he’s still yet to return as he keeps having setbacks during his rehab assignments.

With that, Blue Jays analyst Ben Wrixon of BlueJaysNation believes Toronto can’t trust Garcia even returning this season.

“Yimi García was expected to be a big part of the Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen in 2026, but it’s looking more and more like he won’t be a part of it at all,” Wrixon wrote. “… There is no guarantee García will even be the same pitcher he once was if he somehow does make it back to the Blue Jays this season. …

“With all that being said, the Blue Jays’ front office needs to exclude García from their plans regardless of which way they lean. If they believe the current team needs two more bullpen arms to be successful, then they need to add two guys. If they are weighing the pros and cons of buying versus based on assets they could move, García can’t be included. The writing is unfortunately on the wall for García. His arm simply isn’t healthy enough to be a factor during the 2026 season, and the Blue Jays need to accept that and move on.”

Garcia not being able to pitch for the Blue Jays this season would be a massive blow to the bullpen.

Garcia Hindered by Setbacks

As Garcia gets closer to returning, he’s been hindered by setbacks.

The right-hander has been on a couple of rehab assignments, but after pitching, he feels discomfort and gets shut down. Yet, Garcia could very well get another chance to begin a rehab assignment, as MLB.com’s injury update revealed he’s set to throw a bullpen later this week.

“Will get back on the mound later this week for a bullpen and begin to build up again,” the MLB.com injury update read.

When healthy, Garcia is a solid high-leverage reliever, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Garcia went 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA last season, while in his MLB career, he’s 23-31 with a 3.61 ERA.

Blue Jays Trade Away Tommy Nance

Toronto traded Tommy Nance and International Bonus Pool money to the Minnesota Twins for catching prospect Ryan Sprock on Friday.

Nance has been an effective reliever, but the Blue Jays felt like they had other options. And, Nance didn’t have any more options, which led to the decision to trade him.

“We have a lot of right-handed relievers, and it’s kind of just addressing a need internally at the lower levels,” manager John Schneider said. “I feel like we have capable guys to step into the role Tommy had here. That’s basically it. This happened quickly over the last couple of days. It’s a good opportunity for Tommy.”

Nance went 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 32 games this season for the Blue Jays.