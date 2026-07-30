Blue Jays Confirm top Star is not Available Ahead of the Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled throughout 2026, and while there’s been flashes of the team that went to the World Series in 2025, for the most part, this team just haven’t been able to find momentum through the first half of the campaign.

Heading into the trade deadline, the hope was that they could turn things around and be quiet sellers, but with a record of 50-59, all signs are now pointing to them moving some of their top pieces. That doesn’t mean it will be a fire sale however, as the team still believe they could be competitive in 2027 and beyond, and now, the team have confirmed that one of their key pieces isn’t available to rival teams.

Louis Varland Won’t be Dealt by Toronto

While there’s been lots of negatives around this team in 2026, there’s been a few standouts, with the biggest of all being reliever Louis Varland, who impressed in 2025, but has taken his game to another level entirely in 2026.

Behind Mason Miller, Varland is arguably the best reliever in baseball, therefore it’s no surprise that teams have likely come calling for the 28-year-old, who is on one of the best deals in Major League Baseball. However, MLB reporter Jeff Passan has now confirmed that the Blue Jays front office have told rival teams that Varland is not available, and even if they’re open to selling at the deadline, he won’t be a part of any deals.

This makes sense for Toronto, as the team will look to have a big winter and bounce back in 2027 (if there is baseball played), meaning that a reliever of Varland’s caliber will be crucial to any post-season hopes for the team then.

Louis Varland Cements Himself as Arguably Baseball’s Best Reliever

When Toronto acquired Varland, it was seen as a good move, but not one that would transform their bullpen, but after a good 2025 campaign, he’s taken his game to heights that nobody could have expected in 2026, taking the reliever spot from the polarizing Jeff Hoffman, who has struggled at times throughout this season.

In 49 appearances this season, Varland has an incredible ERA of 0.98 across 55.0 innings of work, and with 73 strikeouts in that time, he’s gone from a good reliever to one of the most dominant pitchers the sport has seen in a long, long time. If Toronto were to gauge interest in Varland, there are contending teams that would likely give up significant prospects for the reliever, but clearly, the Blue Jays aren’t selling for a long-term plan, but rather to bounce back next year.

Ultimately, there are a few untouchables on this roster, and Varland is rightfully among them, and whether or not he can replicate this in 2027 and beyond as the team look to return to the World Series, only time will tell, but if he can, this is a team that could turn things around very, very quickly.