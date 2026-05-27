MLB TRADE: Blue Jays Acquire 5-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher From Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers made a trade on Wednesday.

During the Blue Jays’ series finale against the Miami Marlins, Toronto announced that the team has reacquired Connor Seabold from the Detroit Tigers.

“OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Connor Seabold from the Tigers in exchange for Minor League LHP Juanmi Vasquez. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP José Berríos has been transferred to the 60-day IL,” the Blue Jays announced on X.

Toronto signed Seabold to a minor-league deal this offseason. However, after failing to make the team, he ended up signing with the Tigers before being DFA’d earlier this week.

With the Tigers, Seabold went 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA in 11 games and gives the Blue Jays some more pitching depth and another option in the bullpen. In spring training with Toronto, Seabold appeared in 6 games, going 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 6.2 innings.

Seabold has appeared in parts of five years and is 2-11 with a 7.28 ERA in his MLB career.

Vasquez, meanwhile, is a 22-year-old relief pitcher who has struggled in A-ball in Dunedin. He’s 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA in 12 games.

Seabold Tried to Earn Roster Spot With Blue Jays

When Seabold signed with the Blue Jays, he was given every chance to earn a roster spot.

However, nearing the end of camp, Toronto opted to release him to give him a chance to catch on elsewhere. Before being released, Seabold spoke to Sportsnet and said his goal was to just do whatever it takes to earn a roster spot.

“I don’t care what I do. I’ll pitch out of the pen, I’ll start. If they want me up to three innings, I’ll give it a go. If they want more, I’ll do that, if they want less, awesome,” Seabold said. “I’ll do whatever gives me the best opportunity to get up there and help the team. I’m not picky. As long as there’s opportunity, I’ll take it.”

Ahead of the 2026 season, Seabold also made some changes to his pitch mix, which he felt would help him.

“If the fastball’s got good vert that day, it helps the changeup out a lot. And then vice versa if the changeup’s good that day,” Seabold said. “And then adding the slider, anything that goes left will help. I’ve had one before. But it’s been a while since I’ve had a good one.”

Seabold is throwing the slider 16.2% of the time, while he’s still throwing the fastball 55% of the time.

Toronto Made Another Roster Move

Ahead of Toronto’s series finale against the Marlins, the Blue Jays made another roster move.

Toronto announced that All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk has been moved to the 60-day IL to open up a 40-man roster. The move was necessary as the Blue Jays announced the team selected the contract of right-hander Austin Voth and optioned Tanner Andrews to Triple-A.

Voth can add pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen, or potentially be used as a starter to replace the injured Dylan Cease.

Toronto entered play with a record of 26-29.