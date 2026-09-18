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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 34-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rangers Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:05 p.m. on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced they cut a 12-year MLB veteran from their roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 34-Year-Old Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Before Rangers Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Michael Lorenzen #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Athletics in the bottom of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays designated 12-year MLB veteran right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen on Friday, the team announced.

The Blue Jays wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

  • RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight
  • RHP Michael Lorenzen has been designated for assignment

Looking at RHP Michael Lorenzen

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 4: (L-R) Michael Lorenzen of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays after they defeated the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays signed Lorenzen late last month after he had been designated for assignment and released by the Colorado Rockies.

Lorenzen, 34, recorded an awful 8.49 ERA over 11 2/3 innings out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen. He had a 7.08 ERA over 115 2/3 innings as a starter with the Rockies this season.

Colorado Rockies v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 9: Michael Lorenzen #24 of the Colorado Rockies expresses his frustration on his way back to the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds selected Lorenzen with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2015.

New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 6: Michael Lorenzen #21 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park on September 6, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. New York defeated Cincinnati 5-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Lorenzen pitched for the Reds through 2021.

The right-hander signed a one-year, $6.75 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2022 season.

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Michael Lorenzen #25 of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lorenzen signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Detroit Tigers following the 2022 season.

Lorenzen represented the Tigers in the 2023 All-Star Game. The Tigers traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2023 trade deadline.

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Six
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 23: Michael Lorenzen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Six of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The right-hander signed a $4.5 million deal with the Rangers for the 2024 season. He then signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Kansas City Royals for the 2025 season.

The Rockies gave Lorenzen a one-year, $8 million deal for this year.

The right-hander has a career 4.44 ERA with 916 strikeouts over 1,123 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 34-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rangers Series

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