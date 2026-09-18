Toronto Blue Jays Cut 34-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rangers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:05 p.m. on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced they cut a 12-year MLB veteran from their roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 34-Year-Old Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Before Rangers Series

The Blue Jays designated 12-year MLB veteran right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen on Friday, the team announced.

The Blue Jays wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight

RHP Michael Lorenzen has been designated for assignment

Looking at RHP Michael Lorenzen

The Blue Jays signed Lorenzen late last month after he had been designated for assignment and released by the Colorado Rockies.

Lorenzen, 34, recorded an awful 8.49 ERA over 11 2/3 innings out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen. He had a 7.08 ERA over 115 2/3 innings as a starter with the Rockies this season.

The Cincinnati Reds selected Lorenzen with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2015.

Lorenzen pitched for the Reds through 2021.

The right-hander signed a one-year, $6.75 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2022 season.

Lorenzen signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Detroit Tigers following the 2022 season.

Lorenzen represented the Tigers in the 2023 All-Star Game. The Tigers traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2023 trade deadline.

The right-hander signed a $4.5 million deal with the Rangers for the 2024 season. He then signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Kansas City Royals for the 2025 season.

The Rockies gave Lorenzen a one-year, $8 million deal for this year.

The right-hander has a career 4.44 ERA with 916 strikeouts over 1,123 1/3 innings.