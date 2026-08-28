Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Mariners Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Cj Van Eyk from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced. The Blue Jays designated 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment as a corresponding move.

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

  • RHP CJ Van Eyk recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight
  • RHP Simeon Woods Richardson designated for assignment

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player Simeon Woods Richardson Before Mariners Series

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 27: Simeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Woods Richardson has now been designated for assignment three times this season.

The Minnesota Twins DFA’d the right-hander on May 30 after he posted an awful 7.74 ERA over 47 2/3 innings to begin the season. After the DFA, the Twins traded Woods Richardson to the Blue Jays for cash.

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 28: Simeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on May 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Toronto designated Woods Richardson for assignment on June 26. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays selected his contract on Aug. 10.

Woods Richardson has recorded a 3.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 12 walks over 18 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays this year.

Looking at Simeon Woods Richardson’s Career

Miami Marlins v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 13: Simeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Target Field on May 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New York Mets selected Woods Richardson in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Mets traded Woods Richardson to the Blue Jays as part of the Marcus Stroman deal on July 28, 2019.

The Blue Jays then traded Woods Richardson and outfielder Austin Martin to the Twins for right-hander Jose Berrios on July 30, 2021.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Simeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The right-hander made his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2022. He made just one big-league appearance in both 2022 and 2023.

Woods Richardson became a solid back-end starter for the Twins in 2024, posting a 4.17 ERA in 133 2/3 innings across 28 starts. He recorded a 4.04 ERA in 111 1/3 innings over 23 outings (22 starts) in 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays drops his bat after walking in the the fourth inning during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Toronto is coming of a 2-1 series loss to the Kansas City Royals.

With a 65-70 record, the Blue Jays are 3 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Mariners Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x