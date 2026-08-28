Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Mariners Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Cj Van Eyk from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced. The Blue Jays designated 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment as a corresponding move.

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

RHP CJ Van Eyk recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson designated for assignment

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player Simeon Woods Richardson Before Mariners Series

Woods Richardson has now been designated for assignment three times this season.

The Minnesota Twins DFA’d the right-hander on May 30 after he posted an awful 7.74 ERA over 47 2/3 innings to begin the season. After the DFA, the Twins traded Woods Richardson to the Blue Jays for cash.

Toronto designated Woods Richardson for assignment on June 26. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays selected his contract on Aug. 10.

Woods Richardson has recorded a 3.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 12 walks over 18 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays this year.

Looking at Simeon Woods Richardson’s Career

The New York Mets selected Woods Richardson in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Mets traded Woods Richardson to the Blue Jays as part of the Marcus Stroman deal on July 28, 2019.

The Blue Jays then traded Woods Richardson and outfielder Austin Martin to the Twins for right-hander Jose Berrios on July 30, 2021.

The right-hander made his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2022. He made just one big-league appearance in both 2022 and 2023.

Woods Richardson became a solid back-end starter for the Twins in 2024, posting a 4.17 ERA in 133 2/3 innings across 28 starts. He recorded a 4.04 ERA in 111 1/3 innings over 23 outings (22 starts) in 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Toronto is coming of a 2-1 series loss to the Kansas City Royals.

With a 65-70 record, the Blue Jays are 3 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.