Toronto Blue Jays Promote Surging 20-Year-Old Trade Acquisition Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays begin a new series against the Kansas City Royals after going 3-3 in six games against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. Prior to the beginning of that series, the Blue Jays have announced news regarding Dameury Pena.

Game 1 of their new series against the Royals begins tonight. The August 35th, 2026 game will be broadcast at 7:07 PM Eastern Time, 5:07 PM Mountain Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote 20-Year-Old Trade Acquisition

Before their first game against the Royals, the Blue Jays announced news about Pena.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log, Toronto is promoting Pena: “2B Dameury Pena assigned to Vancouver Canadians from Dunedin Blue Jays.”

Additionally, the Dunedin Blue Jays social media account also announced the news.

“Dameury Pena is Vancouver bound. Acquired in the Jeff Hoffman trade, Pena batted .318 over 12 games in Dunedin before the bump to @vancanadians!” the post reads.

Looking at Dameury Pena & His Hot Bat

Pena is a 20-year-old second baseman. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound infielder was acquired by the Blue Jays at the beginning of August.

Pena, Dasan Hill, John Klein, and other considerations came to Toronto as part of the Jeff Hoffman trade with the Minnesota Twins.

The youngster has a hot bat. Since joining the Blue Jays organization, he is batting .318, in addition to 14 hits, three doubles, one triple, four RBIs, and two stolen bases in 12 games.

How Dameury Pena Fits in With the Toronto Blue Jays

If Pena keeps hitting the ball like this, he could be up with the Blue Jays very soon.

The Blue Jays love players who make contact with the ball, which Pena has done incredibly well as evidenced by his 14 hits in 12 games. However, what the Blue Jays could really use is someone with power.

Toronto has the 2nd-fewest home runs scored in the entire MLB. Pena isn’t a power bat, but his ability to make contact is incredibly attractive.

How Jeff Hoffman Is Doing With the Minnesota Twins

Hoffman was the primary piece going to the Twins in this transaction.