Toronto Blue Jays Score ‘Toolsy’ 23-Year-Old Bat During MLB Playoff Push

The Toronto Blue Jays are on a three-game winning streak against the Boston Red Sox, putting them right back into the MLB playoff conversation. Now, the latest Blue Jays news involves David Calabrese.

Prior to the game, the team announced that Brendon Little would be put on the paternity list.

The Blue Jays recently jumped past the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East standings. They are now 7-3 in their last 10 games, with the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Yankees the only teams ahead of them in the standings.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 23-Year-Old David Calabrese

Prior to their recent 6-4 win over the Red Sox, the Blue Jays announced the signing of a new player.

On the Blue Jays transactions log, the team wrote, “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent OF David Calabrese to a minor league contract.”

Calabrese is a 23-year-old outfielder. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound 2020 draft selection was recently released by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels announced his release on August 4th, the day after the MLB Trade Deadline.

What the Toronto Blue Jays Have in the “Toolsy” David Calabrese

Calabrese has an intriguing profile.

Baseball America had him as the 35th-best prospect in the Angels’ system in 2025. For their list, they offered a promising scouting report on what Calabrese brings to the table.

“Calabrese is a toolsy Canadian-born outfielder who has been limited to 314 games from 2021-24 due to a nagging hamstring injury,” the outlet wrote. “A plus-plus runner who can play the entire outfield well, he is a patient all-fields slugger at the plate who needs to harness his swing-and-miss and stay on the field.”

This is an encouraging player profile for the Blue Jays to take a swing on.

David Calabrese’s Season So Far

Before coming over to the Blue Jays organization, Calabrese played Double-A baseball.

In 74 games, he recorded 51 hits, 13 doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. Calabrese also owns a .221 batting average.

Since signing with the Blue Jays organization, he has been assigned to the Vancouver Canadians, Toronto’s High-A affiliate.

Toronto Blue Jays Could Sweep the Boston Red Sox

The Blue Jays are one win away from sweeping the Red Sox.

Especially considering that people were talking about how sad it was for the Blue Jays to be selling at the MLB Trade Deadline, this is incredibly promising.

However, even if they sweep the Red Sox, they still have the rest of August to get through.

After Boston, the Blue Jays have two series against the Yankees and one series against the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, and Rays. That’s quite a month.

However, with their current 15.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, it’s certainly worth it for them to push their chips in.

The next few weeks will tell us what the Blue Jays are made of.