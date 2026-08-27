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Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Recent Signing Before Royals Game

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John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays manager
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Toronto Blue Jays have quietly promoted a recently signed player before their final game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play the final game of their series against the Kansas City Royals. News about Dax Dathe has emerged as the Blue Jays look to win the series against the Royals.

The final game of this series will be broadcast on August 27th, 2026, at 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote a Recent Signing

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles with teammate Brandon Valenzuela #59 before being relieved by manager John Schneider during the third inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays executed an under-the-radar promotion.

On August 24th, the Blue Jays promoted Dathe, as per the MiLB Transactions log: “RHP Dax Dathe assigned to Vancouver Canadians from Dunedin Blue Jays.”

Since being promoted to the Canadians, the 25-year-old pitcher has played one game with the Vancouver Canadians. Dathe recorded five strikeouts with one walk and one earned run in two innings of work.

Looking at Dax Dathe’s Season

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 28: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks with Trey Yesavage #39 as he pulls him from the game in the sixth inning during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on April 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Dathe was available in the 2026 MLB draft, yet, the Blue Jays instead signed him as a college free agent on July 17th, 2026.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound pitcher played in six games before his promotion.

In those games, Dathe recorded 15 strikeouts, one hold, and two saves in two save opportunities. Additionally, he surrendered two home runs and walked two batters while posting a 3.52 ERA in 7.2 innings.

Does Dax Dathe Have a Future With the Toronto Blue Jays?

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

To be frank, Dathe’s chances of making it to the big leagues are slim at best.

For starters, there are several pitching prospects who will get a look at the MLB level first. Ricky Tiedemann, Cole Carlon, Jake Bloss, and Johnny King are just a few that are ahead of Dathe in the pecking order.

However, the Blue Jays have several minor league affiliates. There is nothing wrong with acquiring a player with the purpose of having them strengthen their affiliate teams.

So unless those players ahead of Dathe all leave, or if Dathe blows away the minor league coaches with his performances, don’t expect to see Dathe up with Toronto any time soon.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Recent Signing Before Royals Game

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