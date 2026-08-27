Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Recent Signing Before Royals Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play the final game of their series against the Kansas City Royals. News about Dax Dathe has emerged as the Blue Jays look to win the series against the Royals.

The final game of this series will be broadcast on August 27th, 2026, at 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote a Recent Signing

The Blue Jays executed an under-the-radar promotion.

On August 24th, the Blue Jays promoted Dathe, as per the MiLB Transactions log: “RHP Dax Dathe assigned to Vancouver Canadians from Dunedin Blue Jays.”

Since being promoted to the Canadians, the 25-year-old pitcher has played one game with the Vancouver Canadians. Dathe recorded five strikeouts with one walk and one earned run in two innings of work.

Looking at Dax Dathe’s Season

Dathe was available in the 2026 MLB draft, yet, the Blue Jays instead signed him as a college free agent on July 17th, 2026.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound pitcher played in six games before his promotion.

In those games, Dathe recorded 15 strikeouts, one hold, and two saves in two save opportunities. Additionally, he surrendered two home runs and walked two batters while posting a 3.52 ERA in 7.2 innings.

Does Dax Dathe Have a Future With the Toronto Blue Jays?

To be frank, Dathe’s chances of making it to the big leagues are slim at best.

For starters, there are several pitching prospects who will get a look at the MLB level first. Ricky Tiedemann, Cole Carlon, Jake Bloss, and Johnny King are just a few that are ahead of Dathe in the pecking order.

However, the Blue Jays have several minor league affiliates. There is nothing wrong with acquiring a player with the purpose of having them strengthen their affiliate teams.

So unless those players ahead of Dathe all leave, or if Dathe blows away the minor league coaches with his performances, don’t expect to see Dathe up with Toronto any time soon.