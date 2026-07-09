Blue Jays Add New 160-Game MLB Player Amid Swirling Trade Rumblings

The Toronto Blue Jays are running out of time. They are on a two-game win streak, but that number needs to keep growing for them to gain ground on the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, who lie ahead of them. The Blue Jays news that flew under the radar involves Daz Cameron. Of course, this is happening in addition to the swirling trade rumors regarding Mason Miller.

There have been a lot of moves surrounding the Blue Jays recently. Unfortunately, many of those moves have involved releasing players. Josh Fleming, Justin Topa, and Matt Bowman were all released by the organization within the last week. Luckily for them, all three joined brand new organizations. Here’s some news about an addition to the organization rather than a subtraction.

Here’s what you need to know about Cameron in addition to the trade rumblings surrounding Miller and the San Diego Padres.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign Daz Cameron

The Blue Jays have not been shy about signing players during the season. That’s why their latest move should not be that much of a shock.

On July 9th, a transaction they made on the eighth was finally listed. According to the Blue Jays transactions log, they signed Cameron to a minor-league deal. Subsequently, he was assigned to the FCL Blue Jays.

Cameron is listed as a 6-foot, 185-pound 29-year-old Right Fielder. He throws and bats right-handed.

In 160 career MLB games for the Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers, Cameron recorded 87 hits, 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

Daz Cameron Scouting Report

In 2021, Cameron was the eighth-ranked prospect in the Tigers system, according to Baseball America.

“His pure speed and arm strength are average, but he has an advanced feel for the game that helps everything play up,” the outlet’s scouting report reads. “He’s a capable defender in center field and can play both corners without issue. Cameron is not a natural hitter and struggles to make consistent contact. He knows the strike zone, but he swings through hittable pitches in the zone and struggles with pitch recognition at times.”

“Cameron’s offensive value is dependent on him tapping into his natural power and making impact on contact, because he doesn’t make contact very often.”

With this in mind, it’s easy to envision this as a depth move for the organization. There have been games where defensive miscues have cost the Blue Jays a victory. Adding a player like Cameron should eliminate a lot of that.

Blue Jays News: San Diego Series & Trade Rumblings

The Blue Jays’ next task is to take on the Padres in a series. The series kicks off on Friday, but not without drama.

A Padres rumor appears to be gathering steam on the MLB website. A year removed from his last trade, it appears that Miller being traded again remains a possibility.

Now, because there is a shortage of great relievers on the trade market, the Padres should at least consider a deal.

It makes sense that the Padres would at least explore trading Miller. The relievers that are available ahead of the trade deadline this year are not as interesting as Miller. Miller is no slouch, boasting a 0.96 ERA to go along with 23 saves and 69 strikeouts over 37.2 innings.

Of course, Miller is not the only player potentially on the block. Sonny Gray, Tarik Skubal, and Jarren Duran are all garnering a varying level of interest from other teams.

One way or another, it should be an entertaining couple of weeks in the MLB.