Blue Jays Add Former 1st-Round Slugging OF During Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made some roster moves during the New York Yankees series.

Toronto has recalled left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann and outfielder Daz Cameron from Triple-A Buffalo. As the corresponding move, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was placed on the concussion IL and Chase Lee has been optioned. Lazaro Estrada was DFA’d.

Cameron was considered a potential first-overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but fell to the comp round due to his rumored high contract demands. The Houston Astros ended up selecting Cameron 37th overall and signed him for $4 million.

Cameron ended up being dealt to the Detroit Tigers in 2017 in the Justin Verlander trade and made his MLB debut in 2020. He’s since played for the Baltimore Orioles, Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers.

The outfielder signed with Toronto in July on a minor-league deal and has been hitting the ball well. In the minors, Cameron is hitting .368 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs, which has led to Toronto selecting his contract.

Tiedemann, meanwhile, has been one of Toronto’s top pitching prospects for years. The Blue Jays selected the left-hander in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but he’s dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his career. However, he’s now healthy and will be in Toronto’s bullpen, giving the team another impact left-hander.

Toronto won the first game of the series against the Yankees 3-1 on Friday.

Blue Jays Took Time With Guerrero

Guerrero left Friday’s game after he collided with Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a chaotic play at third base.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said they would take time with him. On Saturday, the Blue Jays continued to do tests on Guerrero but opted to place him on the concussion IL.

“He had a headache last night. I think it’s one of those where the doctors wanted to see how he woke up today,” Schneider said pregame. “He’s here, I think kind of feeling the same. They’re just finishing up testing for today and we’ll go from there.”

With Guerrero on the injured list, Charles McAdoo is playing first base in the second game of a three-game series against the Yankees.

Toronto Pushing for Wild Card Spot

The Blue Jays have turned their season around and are now battling for a playoff spot.

Toronto is one game back of a Wild Card spot as the Blue Jays have full confidence in themselves amid their hot stretch.

“This feels great. We’re just excited to get to the ball yard every day,” Shane Bieber said. “We have tried our best throughout the season to curate that mindset. Sometimes, that’s been easier said than done, but honestly, credit to this group for continuing to trudge forward. Now, we find ourselves playing some better baseball. We’re meeting that standard we want to hold ourselves to. It’s awesome.”

The Blue Jays are 60-64 and 7-3 in their last 10 games.