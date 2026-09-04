Carlos Delgado Shares Clear Advice to Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Another Toronto Blue Jays legend shared some advice with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. amid his disappointing season.

The Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot and are coming off a massive series win over the Cleveland Guardians to get 0.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto is now set to begin a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Blue Jays Legend Gives Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Advice

Guerrero is in the first year of a massive 14-year, $500 million deal with the Blue Jays, and he has struggled this season.

Guerrero has struggled to hit for power, and Blue Jays legend Carlos Delgado gave the fan-favorite some advice.

“First of all, I’d be honest with him. I’d ask him, ‘Are you okay?’ both physically and mentally. People don’t forget to hit overnight,” Delgado said on Blair & Barker. “He hits some balls hard. The one thing that I could say is, go out there and do what you do best. Try to get the barrel to the ball; don’t try to do too much.

“You don’t have to carry us to the promised land; just carry your load, and whatever happened in the first five months, there is nothing we can do but learn. Just focus on the final games, and break it down to one game and one at-bat at a time. He’s way too talented to be struggling like this if there is nothing wrong with him. If I had to guess, I would say there’s something off with him, but I don’t know.”

If Guerrero isn’t dealing with an injury, Delgado believes he has to forget about the season so far. Instead, he needs to just focus on one at-bat at a time, which is the best way to break a slump and get back on track.

Guerrero did hit a massive three-run home run against the Guardians. He’s now hitting .260 with 8 home runs and 54 RBIs this season.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays won the final two games of their series against the Guardians to win the series and secure the tiebreaker.

Toronto is firmly back in the playoff mix, and manager John Schneider is pleased with how the team is playing.

“We had a tough first game here, then I loved the way we bounced back,” Schneider said. “They’re a good team and it’s always scrappy, it’s always tough all the way down to the end. I think it sets us up to try to do it again [this weekend against the Royals] in Kansas City. I like the way we’re playing right now.”

The Blue Jays will now take on the Royals, who just beat Toronto in a series at the Rogers Centre.

“It’s nice to win this series, but we’ve got to turn the page and try to do it again against a team that just played us really tough at home,” Schneider said. “Every day is a new challenge. You’ve got to take the good from this series, move on and try to stack some more good days together.”

Toronto is 70-71 and is 0.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.