Toronto Blue Jays Delivered Brutally Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Message

On Thursday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals in Canada.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 3-0 on Wednesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had one hit in four at-bats.

Jays Delivered Brutally Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Message

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Bryan Hayes spoke about Guerrero Jr. (via TSN).

Hayes: “There isn’t a Blue Jays fan on earth that isn’t aware of the fact that this guy has not hit a home run at Rogers Centre this year. I don’t believe he has an RBI at home in the last 18 games. I think you looked it up. He’s got like one in his last 20, something like that. He’s hitting second tonight. I have been reluctant, and I owe our boy Richard Griffin an apology for this, because I pushed back on Griff. Griff has been advocating to move Vladdy down in the lineup for weeks. And I have reached that point… I think it is embarrassing to the organization for them to continue to hit him where he’s hitting in the lineup… The idea that you’re going to continue to hit him second, there’s no other explanation other than $500 million and we’re going to protect this guy. At the cost of what might actually be in the best interest of a team having a chance to win a ballgame tonight. It’s absurd. It’s absurd the way he’s playing.”

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Guerrero Jr. is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Blue Jays).

He has made six straight All-Star Games.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .262 with 117 hits, seven home runs, 46 RBIs, 62 runs and seven stolen bases in 119 games this year.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 65-69 record in 134 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 34-34 in 68 games at home).