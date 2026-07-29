Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Demote 27-Year-Old Player Before Nationals Series Finale

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 17: CJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals will play the finale of their three-game series.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 8-6 on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote 27-Year-Old Player

GettyCJ Van Eyk #67 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Ballpark on February 21, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had sent CJ Van Eyk back to Triple-A.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active today 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk optioned to Triple-A”

Looking At Van Eyk

GettyCJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Van Eyk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three games.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyChad Dallas #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@sophiebluejays: “That should have been the move a week ago. 😭😭😭”

Shi Davidi: “Chad Dallas recalled, CJ Van Eyk optioned to triple-A Buffalo after logging 3.1 innings yesterday.”

@BarkovichR66862: “Van Eyk is not the answer… not even close”

GettyChad Dallas #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@Squeezethejuic2: “CJ had zero business being in the majors”

@CameronCrook9: “Hopefully last time we see C.J.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates at home play with Nathan Lukes #38 after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 49-59 record in 108 games.

They have won just three out of their last ten games (and are 23-29 in 52 games on the road).

Following the Nationals, the Blue Jays will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in Toronto.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Demote 27-Year-Old Player Before Nationals Series Finale

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x