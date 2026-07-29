Toronto Blue Jays Demote 27-Year-Old Player Before Nationals Series Finale

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals will play the finale of their three-game series.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 8-6 on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote 27-Year-Old Player

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had sent CJ Van Eyk back to Triple-A.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active today 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk optioned to Triple-A”

Looking At Van Eyk

Van Eyk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three games.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@sophiebluejays: “That should have been the move a week ago. 😭😭😭”

Shi Davidi: “Chad Dallas recalled, CJ Van Eyk optioned to triple-A Buffalo after logging 3.1 innings yesterday.”

@BarkovichR66862: “Van Eyk is not the answer… not even close”

@Squeezethejuic2: “CJ had zero business being in the majors”

@CameronCrook9: “Hopefully last time we see C.J.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 49-59 record in 108 games.

They have won just three out of their last ten games (and are 23-29 in 52 games on the road).

Following the Nationals, the Blue Jays will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in Toronto.