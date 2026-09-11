Blue Jays Demote Pitcher Having Career-Worst Year Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made some roster moves in their organization before their three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Athletics and had the day off on Thursday before a pivotal six-game homestand.

The Blue Jays are 73-74 and are 1 game out of the final Wild Card spot in the AL.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote Struggling Pitcher

Before Toronto’s series against the Orioles, the Blue Jays made a roster move on a pitcher having a career-worst year.

The Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Pat Gallagher from Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to the development list. The news was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

Toronto selected Gallagher in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he’s reached Triple-A. However, the right-hander is having the worst season of his career. He’s 5-4 with a 6.71 ERA in 33 games, including 2 starts. In Triple-A, he’s 5-4 with a 7.02 ERA in 32 games.

Gallagher has spent time in Double-A New Hampshire as well as Triple-A this season, which was the first time he’s reached the highest level of the minors.

The development list is something in minor league baseball that allows teams to temporarily remove a healthy player from the active game roster to focus on training, mechanical adjustments, or workload management without using an injured list spot. So, it’s sort of a demotion without actually getting sent down.

The Blue Jays are giving Gallagher some time off to try to fix some things. Whether or not he will return to Buffalo once he’s activated is to be seen, as the right-hander has struggled a ton.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Orioles on Friday.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Athletics. Yet, due to the series loss, the Blue Jays are outside of a playoff spot. But the team still has full confidence in their group.

“We’re right there,” George Springer said. “All you want is a chance in September. … This team’s going to be playing some meaningful baseball over the next 15, 16 days. I think everybody in that locker room believes in each other and understands the mission and knows what has to happen.”

The Blue Jays will start Max Scherzer in the series opener on Friday against Chris Bassitt.