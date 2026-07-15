Blue Jays Get Disappointing News on Left-Handed Pitcher During All-Star Break

The Toronto Blue Jays got disappointing news on a potential addition of an intriguing left-handed pitcher.

Toronto selected left-handed pitcher Jake McCoy in the 18th round, 552nd overall, during day two of the 2026 MLB Draft. McCoy was ranked as the 152nd-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, but he dropped in the Draft for a couple of reasons.

McCoy missed the entire season due to rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and he already announced he was set to transfer to Tennessee, so teams would have to pay him a hefty signing bonus to sign him. However, just days after the MLB Draft, McCoy announced he won’t be signing and will be going to Tennessee.

“South Carolina LHP Jake McCoy will play at Tennessee next year, he tells me. He was picked in the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the Blue Jays,” Rocky Top Now reported on X.

At South Carolina, McCoy went 5-5 with a 7.11 ERA in 76 innings pitched over two seasons, as he struggled. However, he was stellar in the Cape Cod League, as he went 0-1 with a 1.46 ERA in 3 games, which gave him plenty of hype entering the 2026 MLB Draft.

However, McCoy opted to further his development and go to Tennessee instead of signing with the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Were Unlikely to Sign McCoy

As McCoy continued to drop in the MLB Draft, Toronto took a flier by selecting him.

However, Blue Jays insider and beat reporter Keegan Matheson of MLB.com said it would be unlikely that Toronto would sign him.

“Last summer, McCoy had a great showing in the Cape Cod League, which put him on the map for this year’s Draft. But he’s since undergone Tommy John surgery and is committed to pitch for Tennessee this upcoming NCAA season as a transfer,” Matheson wrote.

“This is, if nothing else, an interesting financial play by the Blue Jays. If they are unable to sign a player drafted in the earlier rounds — which isn’t expected — that money could be used to attempt to sign McCoy, but that outcome doesn’t feel likely at this point.”

And, just days after the MLB Draft wrapped up, the Blue Jays were handed disappointing news as McCoy decided to honor his commitment to Tennessee.

Toronto Confident They Can Get Hot

The Blue Jays made it to the World Series last year, but Toronto has struggled this season.

At the MLB All-Star break, the Blue Jays are outside of a playoff spot. Yet, manager John Schneider is confident the team will get back on track.

“There’s a difference between panic and knowing that you have the pieces who can get better who can make this go more smoothly and more consistently,” Schneider said. “That gives me a lot of hope. Sitting over the break with a not-so-great taste in your mouth will be good for some guys. We’ll see a lot about ourselves when the break is over and we come out at home. I’m always going to have confidence in these guys, all of them. They’ve all been through a lot, good and bad. The fact that it hasn’t gone as smoothly as we’d hoped to this point gives me confidence that it will even out.”

Toronto is 45-51 and 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot..