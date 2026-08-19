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Toronto Blue Jays Legend Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Tuesday.

The team continues to play without Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who has been out since August 14).

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Suffered concussion after taking a knee to the head from George Lombard Jr. on an awkward collision at third base on Aug. 14. Went through a pregame workout at Tropicana Field on Aug. 18, which included running on the field and hitting in the batting cage.”

Blue Jays Legend Makes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

GettyFormer Toronto Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson reacts after throwing out the first pitch prior to a game against the Seattle Mariners in game two of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Guerrero Jr. has struggled in a big way this season.

The six-time MLB All-Star is batting .263 with 113 hits, seven home runs, 46 RBIs, 61 runs and seven stolen bases in 115 games.

Recently, Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson spoke about Guerrero Jr. (via Get It Done League).

Donaldson: “We’re going to find out a lot about Vlad right now because you are who you are when it’s the toughest times. Are you that same guy when it’s hard?… As I said about Rocky, one of my favorite quotes: ‘It’s not how hard you can punch; it’s how hard you can get punched and get back up.’ Right now, he’s on the ground… He’s an easy punching bag right now… He doesn’t have one home run at Rogers Centre… You make $500 million, you don’t have a home run in the homer dome, come on… Flip the switch, because we’ve all got one… We’re going to see what he’s made of.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyJosé Soriano #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays is relieved by manager John Schneider #14 in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Blue Jays reached the World Series in 2025.

That said, they had had a disappointing year.

Right now, the Blue Jays are 62-65 in 127 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League East.

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Blue Jays are currently 0.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Legend Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

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