Toronto Blue Jays Legend Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Tuesday.

The team continues to play without Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who has been out since August 14).

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Suffered concussion after taking a knee to the head from George Lombard Jr. on an awkward collision at third base on Aug. 14. Went through a pregame workout at Tropicana Field on Aug. 18, which included running on the field and hitting in the batting cage.”

Blue Jays Legend Makes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

Guerrero Jr. has struggled in a big way this season.

The six-time MLB All-Star is batting .263 with 113 hits, seven home runs, 46 RBIs, 61 runs and seven stolen bases in 115 games.

Recently, Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson spoke about Guerrero Jr. (via Get It Done League).

Donaldson: “We’re going to find out a lot about Vlad right now because you are who you are when it’s the toughest times. Are you that same guy when it’s hard?… As I said about Rocky, one of my favorite quotes: ‘It’s not how hard you can punch; it’s how hard you can get punched and get back up.’ Right now, he’s on the ground… He’s an easy punching bag right now… He doesn’t have one home run at Rogers Centre… You make $500 million, you don’t have a home run in the homer dome, come on… Flip the switch, because we’ve all got one… We’re going to see what he’s made of.”

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Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays reached the World Series in 2025.

That said, they had had a disappointing year.

Right now, the Blue Jays are 62-65 in 127 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League East.

The Blue Jays are currently 0.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot.