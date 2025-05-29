Don’t Bet on a Blue Jays Fire Sale (At Least Not Yet)

From MLB insiders to armchair analysts, it seems like everyone in baseball media is just waiting—almost hoping—for the Toronto Blue Jays to crumble so they can declare the team open for business at the trade deadline. The buzz has been relentless: Bo Bichette? Gone. Chris Bassitt? On the block. Chad Green? Practically packing. Kevin Gausman? Already wearing a Cubs uniform.

Let’s get this straight: if the Jays are still below .500 in late July, they should explore moving expiring contracts like Bichette and Bassitt. That’s just smart roster management. But the feeding frenzy from national writers feels more like a celebration of failure than fair analysis.

The Deadline Dilemma

Toronto entered Wednesday sitting at 26-28. They’re better than last year, but not by much. They’re eight games out in the AL East and clinging to faint postseason hopes. The offense has been inconsistent. The pitching is reliable in spurts. It’s been a mixed bag.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton is already writing that the Jays should sell soon if the season doesn’t improve. But, there is still the big decision: double down or cash out?

Everyone has already chosen for them. FanSided’s Zachary Rotman wrote that Toronto “should look to trade” Chad Green. Others are pushing for Bassitt and even Max Scherzer—who hasn’t thrown a pitch since his Blue Jays debut—to be flipped. The boldest take? That Toronto must deal Bichette if they can’t extend him before free agency.

From a cold, strategic standpoint, none of that is necessarily wrong. But it’s the glee behind the predictions that feels off. This team still has fight left—and the season isn’t dead yet.

Bichette & Bassitt: The Big Chips

Let’s be real. Bo Bichette isn’t untouchable. He’s a free agent at year’s end, and if Toronto isn’t going to extend him, they should absolutely trade him, like Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller wrote, for more than a comp pick. He’s slashing .270/.319/.391 and has shown signs of life after a miserable 2024.

Bassitt? He’s a dependable mid-rotation arm with a 3.38 ERA in 11 starts. Teams would line up for him. The Jays have won more than half of his outings. He’s 36 and on an expiring deal—if they’re not in the race, moving him is a no-brainer.

But we’re not there yet.

Scherzer & Green: Bonus Value or Spare Parts?

Scherzer’s health is a wild card. If he returns and shows anything close to vintage form, contenders will be calling—even if it’s just for his October experience. The return won’t be huge, but it beats nothing.

Green, on the other hand, is a classic deadline rental. The 34-year-old reliever has been solid, with a 3.47 ERA in 24 outings. His homer problem is real, but his strikeout-walk ratios remain appealing to front offices. If last year taught us anything, it’s that relievers always get overpaid at the deadline.

Why the Eagerness Feels Premature

Here’s the issue: the national conversation has turned into a countdown clock for Toronto’s teardown. Are the Jays flawed? Yes. But they’re not a bottom-feeder. This isn’t the White Sox or Marlins.

And what if they go on a run? What if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets hot? What if George Springer finally shows signs of life? What if Anthony Santander—yes, even him—starts delivering in the heart of the lineup?

The Blue Jays have enough talent to make a playoff push. If they fall short, then sure, sell. Get creative. Get value. But this idea that they should hold a clearance sale just because the league’s writers have already written the script? That’s lazy.

Until this team is out of it for good, don’t bet the house on a fire sale. And even then—expect it to be on Toronto’s terms, not the media’s wish list.