Blue Jays Drop Andres Gimenez Before Royals Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays made some major lineup changes before their series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Toronto is coming off a 4-3 win over the Royals on Saturday to secure the series win. The Blue Jays will now go for the series sweep on Sunday.

The Blue Jays will start Spencer Arrighetti, who is still building back up after returning from injury. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

Toronto Blue Jays Drop Andres Gimenez

Ahead of Toronto’s series finale against the Royals, the Blue Jays shook up its lineup.

With a right-hander on the mound, Toronto wanted to get as many left-handers as possible in, while George Springer and Ernie Clement, who have struggled against right-handers, are sitting.

However, left-handed hitter Andres Gimenez was dropped to eighth in the lineup after hitting seventh on Saturday.

Toronto’s lineup on Sunday is as follows:

B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. DH

J. Sánchez LF

K. Okamoto 3B

S. Keys 1B

J. Smith 2B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

Gimenez is a glove-first shortstop whose bat has continued to struggle this season. He went 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday.

This season, Gimenez is hitting .243 with 8 home runs and 52 RBIs. However, as of late, he is hitting the ball better; in his last 15 games, he’s hitting .280 with 0 home runs and 4 RBIs, while walking once and striking out 9 times.

Gimenez has three years left on his seven-year, $106.5 million deal. However, his salary jumps from $15.5 million to $23.5 million for the final three years.

Toronto Back in a Playoff Spot

The Blue Jays have gotten hot and are now back in a playoff spot.

Toronto has won four games in a row and is 7-1 in its last eight games. With the Blue Jays only having 19 games, the focus is on winning each day.

“We’ve come this far, so all we can do is win and then hopefully go to the post-season,” Okamoto said through interpreter Yusuke Oshima. “That’s all we’re thinking about. Every game, just give it our all.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, meanwhile, likes how the team is playing.

“Feels like it’s been a while, but I love the way we’re playing,” Schneider said. “Love the way we’re being resilient. We struck first, got punched back in the mouth and stayed on it.”

Toronto is 72-71 and holding onto the final Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays will begin a three-game road trip against the Athletics on Monday.