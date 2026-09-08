SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 25: Brandon Drury #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out while swinging in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during their game at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players' Weekend. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.
They lost by a score of 6-5.
The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.
3-Year Blue Jays Player Released By KC
Also on Monday, news came out that a former Blue Jays player was released by the Kansas City Royals.
He has also appeared in 11 MLB playoff games with the Padres and Diamondbacks.
It will be interesting to see if Drury gets picked up by another organization before the end of the 2026 season.
He turned 34 last month.
Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-73 record in 145 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten games.
Currently, the Blue Jays are one game back of the final American League Wild Card spot.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.They lost by a score of 6-5.The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.3-Year Blue Jays Player Released By KCAlso on Monday, news came out that a former Blue Jays player was released by the Kansas City Royals.MLB.com wrote […]
3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team