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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 25: Brandon Drury #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out while swinging in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during their game at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players' Weekend. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They lost by a score of 6-5.

The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.

3-Year Blue Jays Player Released By KC

GettyBrandon Drury #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on May 15, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Blue Jays player was released by the Kansas City Royals.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Omaha Storm Chasers released 3B Brandon Drury.

Drury did not appear in a game for the Royals.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

GettyBrandon Drury #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Drury last played in an MLB game during the 2024 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At Drury’s Career

GettyBrandon Drury #24 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Drury was picked in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Angels and Blue Jays, he has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees over 10 seasons.

He has also appeared in 11 MLB playoff games with the Padres and Diamondbacks.

GettyDerek Fisher #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a 2 run home run with Brandon Drury (R) #3 in the second inning during a MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

It will be interesting to see if Drury gets picked up by another organization before the end of the 2026 season.

He turned 34 last month.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes pitcher Paul Sewald #43 out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on September 07, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-73 record in 145 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Currently, the Blue Jays are one game back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team

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