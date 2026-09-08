3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They lost by a score of 6-5.

The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.

3-Year Blue Jays Player Released By KC

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Blue Jays player was released by the Kansas City Royals.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Omaha Storm Chasers released 3B Brandon Drury.

Drury did not appear in a game for the Royals.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Drury last played in an MLB game during the 2024 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At Drury’s Career

Drury was picked in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Angels and Blue Jays, he has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees over 10 seasons.

He has also appeared in 11 MLB playoff games with the Padres and Diamondbacks.

It will be interesting to see if Drury gets picked up by another organization before the end of the 2026 season.

He turned 34 last month.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-73 record in 145 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Currently, the Blue Jays are one game back of the final American League Wild Card spot.