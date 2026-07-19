Duane Ward, Former Blue Jays Star, Dead at 62

Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Duane Ward is dead at 62, as the club announced his passing in a statement on Sunday.

The Blue Jays announced in a social media message that Ward died of natural causes in Toronto. He was in the city for its pregame ceremony for Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, as members of the 1992 and 1993 World Series-winning Blue Jays were in town. However, Ward did not make it to the ceremony, as we now know he had passed.

Blue Jays Announce Passing of Duane Ward.

The Blue Jays shared the following statement about Ward on social media:

“It is with profound sadness that the Toronto Blue Jays mourn the passing of pitcher Duane Ward, one of the most accomplished and beloved relievers in franchise history. Duane was a cornerstone of Blue Jays baseball, appearing in 452 games from 1986 to 1995 and helping define an era of excellence. A dominant force on the mound, Duane ranks among the franchise leaders in saves with 121 and remains one of the most reliable late-inning relievers the organization has ever known. Whether setting the stage in the eighth inning or closing out wins, he will be remembered for the role he played in some of the greatest moments in Blue Jays history,” the Blue Jays shared in a statement posted on X.

“A two-time World Series champion in 1992 and 1993, Duane reached the pinnacle of his career in 1993 when he was named an American League All-Star and led the league with 45 saves. A fan favourite and trusted teammate, Duane’s impact on the game was recognized once again with his induction into the 2020 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Duane arrived in Toronto on Friday alongside his 1992 and 1993 teammates but was absent from Saturday’s pregame ceremony for the club’s statue unveiling. He passed away in Toronto of natural causes. Duane will be deeply missed by our fans, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. Duane will always be a cherished part of the Blue Jays family, and we will be forever grateful for his contributions to our organization and to baseball in Canada.

“Duane Ward 1964-2026.”

Duane Ward Was a Blue Jays Legend

Ward was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 1982 MLB Draft with the ninth-overall selection, but he was traded to Toronto in 1986 in exchange for Doyle Alexander after just 10 big-league appearances for the Braves.

In nine seasons playing for Toronto, Ward pitched in 452 games with a 3.18 ERA and a 10.5 bWAR while racking up 679 strikeouts in 666.2 IP. He also saved 121 games for the Blue Jays.

Ward was a part of the ’92 and ’93 Blue Jays teams that won the World Series, and he was also named an All-Star in 1993, when he led the American League in saves with 45. He finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting that year, as well.

As one of the greatest relief pitchers in Toronto baseball history, his loss is a big one for the franchise. We at Heavy send out our deepest condolences to the Ward family and the Blue Jays for their loss.