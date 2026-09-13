Toronto Blue Jays Make Dylan Cease Announcement After Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made an announcement about Dylan Cease after their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cease started on Sunday in a pivotal game as Toronto was looking to win the series against Baltimore. Early on, it looked like Cease would struggle as the bases were loaded with no outs in the first inning, but he was able to escape it with three straight strikeouts.

Toronto ended up winning 8-1 to win the series and remains 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Dylan Cease Announcement

During the Blue Jays series finale against the Orioles, Toronto made an announcement about Cease.

Cease set his career-high in strikeouts on Sunday during the game, which the Blue Jays honored on social media.

“A NEW single-season career-high for Cease!,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

The Blue Jays then made another post celebrating Cease’s dominant season.

“Now tied for the MLB lead in strikeouts. Dylan Cease,” the Blue Jays wrote.

It’s a major milestone for Cease, who has been a dominant pitcher for Toronto this season. He also spent some time on the injured list, so setting his career-high is a major milestone.

Cease went 5 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits, while striking out 9, in a stellar outing. He’s 11-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 28 starts, and he has 236 strikeouts, as he added another 8 after setting his career-high of 228.

The Blue Jays signed Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal this offseason.

Cease has Been Dominant for Toronto

When Toronto signed Cease, some analysts called it an overpay.

Yet, the right-hander has been stellar as he helped the Blue Jays get a big series win over the Orioles this weekend. Before his start, Blue Jays manager John Schneider compared him to Jose Berrios in his durability.

“It’s different, but it’s really consistent,” Schneider said. “His throw days are consistent, his lift days are consistent and he does a lot of stuff behind the scenes in the weight room. You see it a little bit in his bullpen when he’s got his belts on, the stuff, the gadgets.

“He’s got a lot going on. He’s very meticulous with it, but not like the workout guru that José is. … He’s very aware of all of that stuff. What’s Tom Brady’s thing, pliability?. He’s very pliable. Dylan’s very aware of that stuff.”

Cease, meanwhile, said he just trusts his process, which allows him to pitch every fifth game.

“I have a really good process,” Cease said. “I’m going from start to start and making little adjustments, then discussing with the group what I need to work on and where I can get better. I like my ability to execute right now, and even when I’m not at my sharpest, I can command my fastball enough to get outs. I like where I’m at.”

Toronto will begin a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.