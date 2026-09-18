Dylan Cease Drops Bold Comment on Toronto Blue Jays Playoff Push

The Toronto Blue Jays are battling for the final playoff spot in the American League.

Toronto has been hindered by injuries, especially to its pitching staff. However, Dylan Cease said he will do whatever is needed to try to help Toronto reach the postseason.

The Blue Jays will begin a pivotal three-game series against the Texas Rangers on the road on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Ace Makes Bold Statement

With just 9 games remaining, the Blue Jays are 2 games back of the final Wild Card spot.

Before the pivotal series against the Rangers, Dylan Cease sent a bold message saying he will die on the battlefield as he will do whatever it takes to help Toronto get back to the playoffs.

“I definitely feel the responsibility, but I wouldn’t say I feel any pressure,” Cease said, via Casino.org. “I just want to get the job done and I’m always going to put the effort into it to achieve this. I’m going to die on the battlefield for my team. In these games I guess there’s more pressure, but it’s not a living experience for me when I’m pitching.

“I’m just out there focused, giving it everything I have. And when things are going good for me, it’s really good. But in short, I don’t really put that extra pressure on me, but I do accept the responsibility and I know what the stakes are.”

Cease is in the first year of his seven-year, $210 million deal with the Blue Jays. It’s been a major signing as he’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Cease is 11-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 28 games this season.

Dylan Cease Knows Responsibility is on Him

Toronto will start Cease on Friday against Texas.

The Blue Jays likely need to sweep the Rangers, so Cease knows the pressure is on him to pitch well, which he’s excited about.

“I definitely feel the responsibility, but I wouldn’t say I feel any pressure. I just want to get the job done and I’m always going to put the effort into it to achieve this. I’m going to die on the battlefield for my team,” Cease added.

“In these games I guess there’s more pressure, but it’s not a living experience for me when I’m pitching. I’m just out there focused, giving it everything I have. And when things are going good for me, it’s really good. But in short, I don’t really put that extra pressure on me, but I do accept the responsibility and I know what the stakes are.”

Toronto enters its series against Texas with a record of 76-77.