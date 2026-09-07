Toronto Blue Jays Announce Who’s Pitching Against Oakland Athletics

The Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t sweep the Kansas City Royals, yet, they still walked away from that series with two wins. However, the Blue Jays news for today is who is going to pitch against the Oakland Athletics.

Game 1 of that series is on Monday night. The September 7th game starts at 10:05 PM Eastern Time, 8:05 PM Mountain Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Probable Pitchers Against the Oakland Athletics

Prior to the first game being played between the Blue Jays and Athletics, Toronto took to their website to announce the probable starting pitchers for the series.

September 7: Dylan Cease vs Jacob Lopez

September 8: Jose Soriano vs Jack Perkins

September 9: TBD vs TBD

The first two matches have their pitching battles set. For the Wednesday game, both teams have question marks for who will be taking the opening pitch.

Looking at Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, & Jameson Taillon

While both Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano have been announced as starters for the first two games, Wednesday’s starter is still up in the air.

Arden Zwelling reports that Wednesday is Jameson Taillon’s rotation spot.

“Blue Jays have sent Jameson Taillon’s MRI out for additional assessment and opinion. They’re describing the injury as elbow inflammation. Taillon’s season is likely over but nothing official yet. His rotation spot comes back around on Wednesday in Sacramento. Pitching plan TBD,” Zwelling reported on Saturday, September 5th, 2026.

If Taillon’s season is over on Wednesday, it’s likely that the team will go with a bullpen game to wrap up their series against the Athletics.

It’s also possible that they turn to another arm in the bullpen to stretch them into a starter. However, considering how close the season is to the playoffs, this seems highly unlikely.

Dylan Cease & Jose Soriano

Cease is the undisputed ace for the Blue Jays.

This year, Cease has started 26 games and notched 10 wins. During those games, the 30-year-old has collected 221 strikeouts while posting a 2.25 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 156.1 innings.

Soriano has been a solid and reliable addition to the Blue Jays rotation since arriving at the MLB Trade Deadline.

The 27-year-old has started 28 games this year between the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels. In those games, he has an 11-7 record, 151 strikeouts, a 3.52 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP.

Cease and Soriano are becoming a dependable duo for the Blue Jays. Next up in the rotation after them are Max Scherzer and Spencer Arrighetti.

Blue Jays fans should know by Tuesday who will be taking the mound on Wednesday.