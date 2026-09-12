Toronto Blue Jays Announce Abrupt Dylan Cease News During Orioles Series

Dylan Cease needed 94 pitches to get through five innings Monday against the Athletics. The workload was immense.

It raised rotation questions for Toronto. That concern became real. Max Scherzer faltered against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

They beat the Blue Jays 7-4 in Friday’s series opener at Rogers Centre. Toronto fell to 73-75, two games behind Cleveland for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Now the plan was to start Dylan Cease on Saturday. But that took a sudden turn.

John Schneider Shifts Dylan Cease’s Turn

Manager John Schneider reversed his initial plan and lined Cease up for Sunday instead.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith first reported the change.

“Jays considered starting Cease Saturday, but ultimately, ‘looking at the overall body of work’ and talking to him, Jays lined him up for Sunday per John Schneider,” he wrote. “Tough call because Jays are short in rotation but still need Cease and Soriano for 2.5 weeks, ideally more.”

Jays considered starting Cease Saturday, but ultimately “looking at the overall body of work” and talking to him Jays lined him up for Sunday per John Schneider. Tough call because Jays are short in rotation but still need Cease and Soriano for 2.5 weeks, ideally more. https://t.co/bZMGB2fzPF — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 11, 2026

The move keeps Cease on his regular turn instead of pushing him up on short rest. Spencer Miles will open the game, with Spencer Arrighetti expected to work behind him as the bulk arm.

The decision carries risk. Toronto has lost several projected starters to injury this season.

José Berríos, Jameson Taillon, Jake Bloss, Cody Ponce, Bowden Francis and Patrick Corbin remain on the injured list. Shane Bieber is also out, sidelined by a back injury. With so few healthy arms, the Blue Jays still need Cease and Soriano down the stretch.

Cease enters Sunday’s start 10-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 227 strikeouts this season. He carries a 1.04 WHIP over 161 1/3 innings across 27 starts.

Blue Jays Receive Good Trey Yesavage Update

Cease wasn’t the only pitching update out of Toronto on Friday.

“Trey Yesavage had a good bullpen session yesterday up to 93 mph, throwing 30 pitches per John Schneider,” Smith reported. “He’ll rejoin Jays, throw a bullpen Sunday and line up for a rehab assignment sometime next week. Possible he’d need only one rehab start in minors. TBD on how he feels/does”

Yesavage has been out since Aug. 4, when he left a start against Houston with left knee discomfort. Surgery on Aug. 11 repaired a torn meniscus and Schneider has not ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Before the injury, the 23-year-old was 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 91 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP over 18 starts.