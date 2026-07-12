Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Rewarded Following Dominant Start in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled for the most part in 2026, but throughout all of their injuries, inconsistencies and overall struggles, there have certainly been some positives to take away from what has been an overall disappointing start to the year.

The biggest positive of all has been star right-hander Dylan Cease, who drew immense criticism this past winter after he was handed a seven-year, $210 million deal with the defending American League Champions. However, the 30-year-old has more than lived up to the hype, and now, he’s been rewarded after perhaps the best start to a season in his career as the All-Star right-hander is set to take to one of the biggest stages in all of baseball.

Dylan Cease Named American League Starter

After a red-hot start to the 2026 season, Dylan Cease was named an All-Star for the first time in his eight-year Major League Baseball career, joining several Blue Jays on the American League roster.

Not only that however, but Cease will now officially be the American League starter following the announcement from not only the AL Manager, but the Blue Jays manager John Schneider, rewarding him for what has been the best start to a season in his career to date.

With this honor, Cease will be the first Blue Jays pitcher to start an All-Star Game since Roy Halladay way back in 2009, and while there were many critics of the move when he was signed by Toronto in the off-season, he’s managed to shut them all up after dominating for much of the 2026 campaign thus far.

Cease Rewarded for Dominant Start to 2026

While Cease always had the dominant, strikeout inducing stuff, this year he’s put it all together, combining the filthy stuff with elite velocity and fantastic consistency, and right now, the Blue Jays are thankful that he’s been as good as he has, as he has managed to help keep this team afloat despite injuries.

Across 98.1 innings of work, Cease has posted a 6-4 record with a 2.56 ERA, with 148 strikeouts in that time leading all of the American League, and while Cam Schlittler was also an option to start the game, after he revealed he wouldn’t be pitching in the All-Star Game, Cease became the obvious choice for Schneider as the games starter.

Cease’s last appearance before the All-Star break was also his best of the season, as he carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning, only to be broken up by a single from Heliot Ramos, with the 30-year-old striking out an impressive 11 hitters over 8.0 stellar innings of work. Ultimately, only time will tell whether or not the Blue Jays can dig themselves out of the hole they’ve built themselves in the American League East, but with Cease dominating the way he has, he has earned a role as the All-Star starter, and if he continues this red-hot start to the 2026 season, he’ll give them every chance to push for a spot in the post-season once again.